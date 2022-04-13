Best In Black Beauty Awards 2022 — Skin Care

2021 was chock-full of incredible beauty launches. However, the ESSENCE team has narrowed it down to our favorites, and we’re ready to share.

Check out the Best In Black Beauty winners in the skin care category — from invigorating essences, rich lip masks and purifying masks.

01 Best All-Day Hydration — La Mer The Hydrating Infused Emulsion La Mer never disappoints when it comes to unbeatable moisturizing. La Mer The Hydrating Infused Emulsion replenishes and hydrates for an effortless glow. Courtesy of Brand available at Sephora $260 02 Best Invigorating Essence — Lancôme Clarifique Face Essence Use the Lancôme Clarifique Face Essence right after cleansing and before your serum for an optimized skincare experience. Courtesy of Brand available at Lancôme $95 03 Best Eye Awakener — Olay Collagen Peptide 24 MAX Eye Cream Dishing out 24 hours of hydration in just one glide, the Olay Collagen Peptide 24 MAX Eye Cream not only brightens under eyes, but also makes for the perfect base for makeup. Courtesy of Brand available at Olay $35 04 Best Tone Targeter — Urban Skin RX Advanced Even Tone Day & Night Treatment Upgraded with 3 percent tranexamic acid, this beloved Urban Skin RX Advanced Even Tone Day & Night Treatment formula is now even better at improving texture and tone—as if that was even possible. Courtesy of Brand available at Urban Skin RX $58 05 Best Skin Rebalancer — Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum With avocado, ceramide-5, rice milk and allantoin, the Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum strengthens the skin barrier for a more resilient complexion. Courtesy of Brand available at Sephora $42 06 Best CBD Select — Lord Jones Pore Detox CBD Face Oil CBD beauty products are a dime a dozen these days, but the Lord Jones Pore Detox CBD Face Oil is in a class of its own. Courtesy of Brand available at Sephora $68 07 Best Lip Treatment — PCA Skin Overnight Lip Mask Sometimes your daily lip balm just won’t cut it. That’s where PCA Skin Overnight Lip Mask comes in. Apply before bed for noticeably smoother lips when you wake. Courtesy of Brand available at PCA Skin $49 08 Best All-In-One — Live Tinted SUPERHUE Hyperpigmentation Serum Stick Targeting dark spots, hyperpigmentation, as well as fine lines and wrinkles, the easy-to-apply Live Tinted SUPERHUE Hyperpigmentation Serum Stick does it all. Courtesy of Brand available at Ulta $34 09 Best Acne Cleanser — Kate Somerville EradiKate Clarifying Acne Gel Cleanser Breakouts are no match for the Kate Somerville EradiKate Clarifying Acne Gel Cleanser, a salicylic gel that fights blemishes one by one and prevents new ones. Courtesy of Brand available at Sephora $44 10 Best Sheet Mask — Dr. Jart+ Pore Remedy Purifying Mud Mask The Dr. Jart+ Pore Remedy Purifying Mud Mask is proof that a clay mask can be mess-free with all of the same benefits. Courtesy of Brand available at Sephora $9 11 Best Detoxifying Mask — Hanahana Beauty Skin Nutrition Congested skin will be a thing of the past with Hanahana Beauty Skin Nutrition. With kaolin clay and willowbark marry wonderfully for a natural radiance. Courtesy of Brand available at Hanahana Beauty $32 12 Best Repairing Salve — Drunk Elephant Wonderwild Miracle Butter Dry cheeks? Chapped lips? Look no further than the Drunk Elephant Wonderwild Miracle Butter with marula, capuaçu, mango and shea butters. Courtesy of Brand available at Drunk Elephant $38