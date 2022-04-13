Best In Black Beauty Awards 2022 — Skin Care

2021 was chock-full of incredible beauty launches. However, the ESSENCE team has narrowed it down to our favorites, and we’re ready to share.
Check out the Best In Black Beauty winners in the skin care category — from invigorating essences, rich lip masks and purifying masks.
Best All-Day Hydration — La Mer The Hydrating Infused Emulsion
La Mer never disappoints when it comes to unbeatable moisturizing. La Mer The Hydrating Infused Emulsion replenishes and hydrates for an effortless glow.
Best Invigorating Essence — Lancôme Clarifique Face Essence
Use the Lancôme Clarifique Face Essence right after cleansing and before your serum for an optimized skincare experience.
Best Eye Awakener — Olay Collagen Peptide 24 MAX Eye Cream
Dishing out 24 hours of hydration in just one glide, the Olay Collagen Peptide 24 MAX Eye Cream not only brightens under eyes, but also makes for the perfect base for makeup.
Best Tone Targeter — Urban Skin RX Advanced Even Tone Day & Night Treatment
Upgraded with 3 percent tranexamic acid, this beloved Urban Skin RX Advanced Even Tone Day & Night Treatment formula is now even better at improving texture and tone—as if that was even possible.
Best Skin Rebalancer — Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum
With avocado, ceramide-5, rice milk and allantoin, the Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum strengthens the skin barrier for a more resilient complexion.
Best CBD Select — Lord Jones Pore Detox CBD Face Oil
CBD beauty products are a dime a dozen these days, but the Lord Jones Pore Detox CBD Face Oil is in a class of its own.
Best Lip Treatment — PCA Skin Overnight Lip Mask
Sometimes your daily lip balm just won’t cut it. That’s where PCA Skin Overnight Lip Mask comes in. Apply before bed for noticeably smoother lips when you wake.
Best All-In-One — Live Tinted SUPERHUE Hyperpigmentation Serum Stick
Targeting dark spots, hyperpigmentation, as well as fine lines and wrinkles, the easy-to-apply Live Tinted SUPERHUE Hyperpigmentation Serum Stick does it all.
Best Acne Cleanser — Kate Somerville EradiKate Clarifying Acne Gel Cleanser
Breakouts are no match for the Kate Somerville EradiKate Clarifying Acne Gel Cleanser, a salicylic gel that fights blemishes one by one and prevents new ones.
Best Sheet Mask — Dr. Jart+ Pore Remedy Purifying Mud Mask
The Dr. Jart+ Pore Remedy Purifying Mud Mask is proof that a clay mask can be mess-free with all of the same benefits.
Best Detoxifying Mask — Hanahana Beauty Skin Nutrition
Congested skin will be a thing of the past with Hanahana Beauty Skin Nutrition. With kaolin clay and willowbark marry wonderfully for a natural radiance.
Best Repairing Salve — Drunk Elephant Wonderwild Miracle Butter
Dry cheeks? Chapped lips? Look no further than the Drunk Elephant Wonderwild Miracle Butter with marula, capuaçu, mango and shea butters.