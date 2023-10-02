JT Is Giving Us Major Beauty Inspo

@thegirljt/ Instagram

Be it in songs like “Act Up” or on the cover of Pop Sugar, City Girls’ JT has long been a trendsetter. But it’s clear that, lately, she’s unapologetically stepping outside of the beauty box. A few weeks ago, the “No Bars” rapper received backlash for starring in the viral Mowalola Beats by Dre campaign. In it, she was found rocking a more experimental beauty look than her fans were used to.

JT defended the look– which included rainbow hair and bangs– in an Instagram live. “You don’t always see faces like mine [in campaigns.] You do not always see girls with [a] big nose, big cheekbones,” she expressed. “You know, usually you see narrow faces in these spaces,” she added. “This [is] for my dark-skinned girls… This Ms. Mugshot is now the face of brands.” In her most recent work with the fashion label, Poster Girl, the “criminally hot” artist was found in a brow wig with extra-long square nails.

And when she’s not making a fierce statement in her campaigns, she still kills it. Think wigs of all colors: from green to platinum blonde. As for the details? Powder blue, heart-shaped nails, perfectly-lined lips, and pink and purple eyeshadows are stealing the show.

But it’s not just her controversial wigs and sexy eye makeup that are giving us major inspiration. It’s also how the Miami-born Hip-Hop artist is championing Black women, especially darker skinned Black women. She not only reminds us of the magic that lies in our versatility but also that we deserve to be the faces of major campaigns, too.

Below, to stoke excitement for your next beauty look, check out 8 of JT’s recent, standout beauty moments.