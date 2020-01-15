Getty Images

Issa Rae is far from awkward. It’s a title she shed years ago after hitting the red carpet time after time serving gorgeous and covetable hair and makeup. Her pointing out the lack of women up for best director at the Oscars nomination announcements got a little awkward, but we all understood the sentiment.

She speaks her mind and it’s one of the reasons we love her. We also love her laid back style, her consistently radiant skin, and her ever-creative natural hairstyles.

And with a new season of Insecure finally dropping this year, her new movie The Photograph hitting theaters on Valentine’s Day, and her 35th birthday this month, we’re looking forward to all the red carpet beauty she’ll have for us.

So to start off 2020 celebrating one of our favorite awesome Black girls, we’re looking back at 20 times Issa Rae gave us new and creative ways to wear our natural hair, and showed us how to slay colored cosmetics.

01 Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic 02 Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want John Lamparski/WireImage 03 Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want Taylor Hill/Getty Images 04 Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want Taylor Hill/FilmMagic 05 Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want Leon Bennett/Getty Images) 06 Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want Taylor Hill/WireImage 07 Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want Amanda Edwards/WireImage 08 Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for BET 09 Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images 10 Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO 11 Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images 12 Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want Amanda Edwards/WireImage 13 Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want Jerod Harris/Getty Images 14 Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want Taylor Hill/Getty Images 15 Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 16 Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want Gregg DeGuire/WireImage 17 Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic For HBO 18 Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want Amy Sussman/Getty Images 19 Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images 20 Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

