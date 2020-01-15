Getty Images
Issa Rae is far from awkward. It’s a title she shed years ago after hitting the red carpet time after time serving gorgeous and covetable hair and makeup. Her
pointing out the lack of women up for best director at the Oscars nomination announcements got a little awkward, but we all understood the sentiment.
She speaks her mind and it’s one of the reasons we love her. We also love her laid back style, her consistently radiant skin, and her ever-creative natural hairstyles.
And with
a new season of finally dropping this year, her new movie Insecure The Photograph hitting theaters on Valentine’s Day, and her 35th birthday this month, we’re looking forward to all the red carpet beauty she’ll have for us.
So to start off 2020 celebrating one of our favorite awesome Black girls, we’re looking back at 20 times Issa Rae gave us new and creative ways to wear our natural hair, and showed us how to slay colored cosmetics.
01
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
02
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
John Lamparski/WireImage
03
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
04
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
05
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
06
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Taylor Hill/WireImage
07
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Amanda Edwards/WireImage
08
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for BET
09
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
10
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO
11
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
12
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Amanda Edwards/WireImage
13
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Jerod Harris/Getty Images
14
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
15
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
16
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
17
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic For HBO
18
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
19
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
20
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
