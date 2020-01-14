Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The 92nd annual Academy Awards have been under fire since the nominees for the ceremony, being held next month, were announced on Monday—and the biggest shade may have come from Issa Rae, who helped the Academy reveal a handful of categories live on Good Morning America alongside Jon Cho.

After announcing the nominees for the Best Directors category, the Insecure creator star added her own opinion.

“Congratulations to those men,” she said with a distinct pause before moving on.

Despite the viral hashtag #OscarsSoWhite, which began in 2015, and the movement toward inclusion and diversity it later spawned—even making the Academy rehaul its membership—the film and creatives nominated continue to be majority White and male.

Harriet star Cynthia Erivo was notably the only person of color nominated in an acting category for the 2020 Oscars. (Her song, “Stand Up,” also received a nod for Best Song.)

Actors such as Us star Lupita Nyong’o and Dolemite Is My Name actor Eddie Murphy, along with Beyoncé, who wrote “Spirit” for Disney’s The Lion King, were snubbed for their work.

Fix it, Jesus.



