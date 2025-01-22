In The Chair With: Jessica Davis

Courtesy of Jessica Davis

“In The Chair With” spotlights the incredible hairstylists in our community who are giving us major inspiration. Each week, they discuss their personal hair and career journeys, what they’ve learned from their clients, and their top hair care tips.

The Memphis hair scene is booming with talented stylists that have transformed the city into a hub of hair artistry. While Memphis has long been celebrated for its bold, head-turning hair colors and ahead-of-the-curve styling trends, what truly sets the city’s beauty culture apart is the exceptional mastery of traditional sew-in installations.

The skilled professionals of the 901 area have elevated this technique into a true art form, creating seamless, natural-looking results that showcase their technical precision and creative vision. Among these talented artists is Jessica Davis, who stands at the forefront of the community, exemplifying the perfect showcase of a traditional expertise and with new-age style that has become synonymous with Memphis hair culture.

A native Memphian, Davis maintains a bustling appointment book, with clients seeking her expertise in various hair styling services. While she offers wig installations, traditional roller sets,quick weaves, and more, her signature specialty lies in sew-in installations—a service that keeps her schedule booked well in advance.

When asked why and how Davis became a master of sew-ins, her response carried much respect and weight. “I am inspired by the rich history and timeless appeal of styles from the 90s, particularly the sultry layers and curls that add movement and dimension,” Davis shares with ESSENCE. “It is my commitment to enhancing a woman’s natural beauty while providing versatile styling options. I have always believed that a natural look can empower and elevate one’s confidence.”

Excited to get into the down south hair culture? Ahead, we learn more about the stylists’ top hair tips, favorite products, myths she wants to debunk and more.

Her current favorite products

Oh, wow! It’s so many to choose from, let see—-I know this might sound very cliché because there are so many controversial conversations about it, but it would have to be Cécred! Their moisturizing deep conditioner does wonders—love it!

Her top hair health tip

The same amount of money you spend on top quality extensions should be the exact same, if not the more as the amount of attention and care for your natural hair.

A hair myth she wants to debunk

Okay ladies, “I’m going to hold your hand when I say this,” deep conditioning is only best at 15-20 minutes max. Please stop sleeping with a deep conditioner in your hair overnight.

What she’s learned from her clients

The importance of communication and adaptability! Understanding my clients’ desires, actively listening to their concerns, and feedback ensures that I can deliver results that exceed their expectations.

How she uplifts them

I’m all about creating a hair sanctuary. I strive to create a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere in my studio. By ensuring that clients feel comfortable and at ease, I can help alleviate any anxiety they may have about their hair transformation