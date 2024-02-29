In The Chair With: Naeemah LaFond

courtesy of Naeemah Lafond

“In The Chair” spotlights the incredible hairstylists in our community who are giving us major inspiration. Each week, they discuss their personal hair and career journeys, what they’ve learned from their clients, and their top hair care tips.

Hair stylist Naeemah LaFond is known for her sculptural ‘fros and flying twists. You can find her artful looks on runways for designers like Christopher John Rogers and Carol’s Daughter campaigns. More recently, she’s become the Global Brand Ambassador for OLAPLEX and was one of the lead hair stylists for Beyoncé’s new hair care brand, Cécred’s debut campaign. “It’s Beyoncé! She not only inspires me as an artist but more so as a human,” LaFond tells ESSENCE. “Her kindness, generosity, and work ethic have been a driving force for me personally in my career. So being on this project was a full circle moment.”

Hair styling has come naturally to LaFond since she was a young girl. “My mom says that as a baby she would place me at her head so that she can take a nap. She knew that as long as she felt me playing in her hair that everything was fine,” LaFond, who later attended Aveda Institute in New York, shares. LaFond’s passion was nurtured thanks to growing up around women with a love for fashion and beauty. “I remember the first time going to the hair salon with my Mom and watching her get a roller set,” LaFond says. “I think my heart skipped a beat when the stylist brushed through her curls. I’ve been hooked ever since.”

And not only is LaFond a creative visionary, she has also proven to be unafraid to take a stand for what’s right. In 2020, for example, she created a guide book on how to better support Black hair stylists, for non-Black beauty industry leaders to follow. “I love that I get to use my heart, creative freedom, and emotion to fuel my work,” she says. “Not all careers allow you to tap into that space. I also love that being a hairstylist can mean so many different things and that there are so many opportunities in beauty both inside and outside of the salon.”

Her hair journey

I started doing my own hair at a very young age and continue to this day. I’ve gone through so many different hairstyles, but the one that I remember most vividly is my first short haircut. After getting my first job and saving up my money, I went into a salon on Lexington Avenue in 1994 with a picture of Halle Berry. It was my first time getting my hair done in such a fancy salon. The stylist was unfortunately not familiar with textured hair, and he ended up butchering my hair. My mom worked at Bloomingdales at the time, and she told me that there was a Black salon nearby where all the Black celebrities got their hair done. This was my first time having my hair done.. I was hooked on not only how it turned out but I was also intrigued by the skills I got to watch unfold in front of me. I’d definitely say that getting my hair done planted the seed in me to pursue this career.

Her current favorite product

I’m currently obsessed with the OLAPLEX No.7 Bonding Oil. Using an oil in your hair is one thing but using one that has proven technology behind it to repair and protect your hair is another. I put a little on everyone.

Her favorite hair styles

I love doing sculpted yet undone styles the most because it forces me to tap into an artistic zone that reminds me why I fell in love with doing hair.

Her top hair health tip

Listen to your hair. What works for someone else may not be what works for you. There are many things to consider when coming up with a good healthy hair routine. This includes lifestyle, hair porosity, maintenance, etc. There’s no one right way to do healthy hair. It’s personal.

A hair care myth she wants to debunk

I’d like to debunk that shampooing your hair can be bad. I think that using products that don’t have quality ingredients is what’s bad for the hair. Sometimes it’s what you use and not how you use it.

What she’s learned from her clients

Everyone has a story. Be kind.

How she uplifts her clients

I tell them, “you look beautiful.” It’s something simple but it can really change someone’s posture, especially on set where there can be so much criticism and people picking apart what you look like. Having someone on your side to tell you that you look amazing can go a long way.

I believe hair stylists are healers. As a highly spiritual person and also an empath, I can feel when a client has a heavy weight on them. There’s something about being pampered and tended to that can be very healing, even without a word being exchanged.