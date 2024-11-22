Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Just ahead of Thanksgiving, celebrities are giving a taste of the beauty looks on their holiday palette. Peach cobbler lipstick shades (with blush to match), bumped ginger bobs, and decorated nail plates are peak autumnal beauty. Meanwhile, universal looks, like glazed lips and festive braids, can surpass any season.

Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo channeled her character Elphaba through a set of distinguished French tips paired with holiday-approved glitter makeup. Peach lipstick and blush on Keke Palmer and Chloe Bailey are necessary shades for family gatherings next week. Meanwhile, Fantasia served chocolate realness with brown hues on the lips and nails.

Bobs are never not in season. See: Bailey’s loc bob, Teyana Taylor’s flipped ends, and Mary J. Blige’s ginger cut. Lupita Nyong’o, on the other hand, paired her festive red lip with a finger-waved micro-braided bun.



As for Doechii? She attended Camp Flog Gnaw in swamp claws (which resembled alligator skin and teeth) and green contacts.

In case you missed it, take a look at our favorite celebrity beauty moments from the week below.