Over the last week, celebrities dished out the season’s biggest holiday beauty trends: from Thanksgiving dinner’s autumnal red lip (try: The Substance-approved Charlotte Tilbury red lipstick) to sequined metallic eyeshadow ahead of Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

For starters, Solange and her mother, Tina Knowles, starred in the Gucci Gift campaign with festive-chic hair and makeup looks. The former, in scarf-clad middle part braids and the latter in a blunt, mid-length cut and fall red lip. Rihanna and Precious Lee doubled down on Ms. Tina’s scarlet lipstick, while Taylor Russell attended Tiffany & Co.’s Yorkdale opening in a pecan lip to match her no-nicure.

With Christmas just weeks away, Fantasia paired a sequined gown with caramel-coated metallics as her fall/winter color palette. Meanwhile, Doechii and Jodie Turner-Smith tested out their New Year’s looks with silver eyeshadow and black-lined glazed pouts respectively.

In case you missed it, below, take a look at the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.