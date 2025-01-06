ICYMI: Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Weekend

Okay, ladies, we are officially in 2025. While many of us set New Year’s resolutions with our girlfriends, tackling everything on our to-do list, we still think about the best beauty moments from the weekend.

While the Golden Globes took place last night, we’re still admiring other beautiful looks from our favorite stars. For one, Quinta Bronson always looks stunning with her short, Betty Boop-inspired brown haircut. Speaking of Abbott Elementary stars, actress Janelle James showcased a chic pixie cut.

Then, Kerry Washington dazzled with a dark smokey eye, pink highlighter, and nude lipstick. Mary J. Blige embraced her Capricorn energy with a striking red, high ponytail. And she wasn’t the only one sporting ponytails for the weekend. Tracee Ellis Ross whipped hers back and forth, completed with her signature red lipstick.

If you’re seeking hair inspiration for your locs, take a cue from Harlem actress Meagan Good. She styled hers in an elegant updo for the Vanity Fair after-party. Also at the party, P-Valley actress Shannon Thornton made a striking appearance with her brown hair, and a stylish eyeshadow-lip combo.

Tika Sumpter reminded us that big curls never go out of style. She rang in the new year with this fabulous hairstyle. And let’s not forget Janet Jackson, either. She looked stunning with her big, ombre curly hair. Last but not least, Sister, Sister actress Tia Mowry greeted 2025 with blonde braids and a fresh, no-makeup look.

Below for the best celebrity beauty moments from the weekend.