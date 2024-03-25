ICYMI: 8 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Weekend

@louissouvestre, @anokyai / Instagram

Over the weekend, stars– musicians, designers, and models included– took over Instagram with trendsetting beauty looks. Some reminded us of the experimental looks from the likes of a young Grace Jones or a ‘90s Mary J. Blige. Meanwhile, others had categorical deviations turning beauty into a new-age notion. We saw everything from sexy looks and overt beauty references to neoclassical hair looks… so take notes.

First, happy 30th birthday to designer Mowalola Ogunlesi, who celebrated her new year with a new look. Her hairstylist, Louis Souvestre (known for FKA Twigs’ prototypical styles), straightened on a jagged blonde wig with a bang inspired by sickled weaponry. And to continue the weekend’s celebratory festivities, Grammy Award-winning Tyla showed off her tooth gemmed smile as she popped bottles to her new self-titled debut album.

Makeup artist Saint Laurahs turned Doechii into Grace Jones, as she hung a cigarette from her glazed glittery lips (think: Isamaya Beauty’s Sheer Metallic Balm.) Her captivating features– lengthy eyelashes and sharply-lined brows–completed her swamp princess look. On the other hand, Ming Lee Simmons pinned her hair up into a fanned bun. The updo showed off her romantic makeup look: sculpted, blushed cheeks and a properly thin cat eye.

By the end of the weekend, the face of Mugler fragrance Anok Yai turned us onto a new version of the trending bob; flipping the bangs and ends into a half-curl. An elegant double winged liner didn’t hurt either.

In case you missed it, take a look at eight must-see celebrity beauty moments from over the weekend.