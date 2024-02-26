ICYMI: Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Weekend

Isan Elba / @isanelba

Between the SAG Awards and fashion month, celebrities were all in for beauty moments this weekend. From Old Hollywood glamour makeup and statement eyeliner, to messy hair looks mixed in with the red carpet pristine, the past few days have offered a wide range of inspiration for us all.

For this weekend’s award show, Taraji P. Henson gave “Black Barbie” in a flipped-end bob–which has been a trending red carpet look–while Issa Rae appeared in brown disco curls with a red lip look, thanks to Chanel Beauty’s 31 Le Rouge Satin Lipstick in Rouge Roman. Fit for The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey, a red mermaid dress paired with her extra-long feathery eyelashes and sculpted makeup look. Meanwhile, in a back seat selfie moment, Ryan Michelle Bathe stunned with red, glittery lids and slicked down curls next to hubby, Sterling Brown.

Turning away from SAG Awards, other celebs had their moment at Milan Fashion Week. Model Imaan Hammam gave us a graphic eyeliner look, while Aweng Choul prepped her skin with under eye patches and a smokey cat eye–which Isan Elba seconded. Saweetie’s “supa fine” beauty look caught our attention as well; complete with red-jeweled claws, ruby eyeshadows, and a high ponytail as she raised a glass to herself.

Below, take a look at the 12 beauty looks we double-tapped this weekend.