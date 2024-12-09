ICYMI: Tessa Thompson’s Mocha Lip, Danielle Brooks’s Updo, And More

Instagram

With just a few weeks left in 2024, this week, celebrities are setting the tone for the new year. And, while the shade mocha mousse is expected to trend in 2025, the rise of darker-toned neutrals are already in. Paired with a range of beauty eras—from chic 1920s updos to circular blush à la 2000s—new Hollywood is dishing out their best end-of-year beauty moments.

Tessa Thompson and Issa Rae, for one, debuted mocha lips as the latest holiday shade akin to the season, while Coco Jones’s lipstick ran cranberry red. Doechii’s hole-punched tips and signature face-lifting tape turned her into the most avant-garde look of the week, and for the sweetest moment, circular blush on Chloe and Halle Bailey made rosy cheeks a winter staple.

From makeup to hair, Sabrina Elba and Alva Claire turned to light coffee colors and Jourdan Dunn’s crop cut proved to be relevant any time of year. Meanwhile, braids pushed into an updo on Lupita N’yongo, Danielle Brooks, and Venus Williams, showed just how classical the style can be.

In case you missed it, take a look at 17 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week below.