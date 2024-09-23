Dave Benett/Getty Images

Over the last week, celebrities gave us a front row look at their initial fall beauty moments. From Beetlejuice bangs on pixie cuts to dual-toned smokey eyes, it’s clear that this season’s hair and makeup looks are all about refined punk. This means kitty cat cuts and a break from heavy blush are all in.

Jourdan Dunn closed the 40th anniversary of LFW with pinched bangs, sculpted with Balmain Hair products, and voluminous lashes at the Icons Party. Not far behind, Jodie Turner-Smith and Gabrielle Union-Wade, both in glazed lips, attended the Burberry show in grunge and glittered eyeshadow respectively. On the other hand, Tracee Ellis Ross opted for a festive feel with red lipstick, deep mauve eyeshadow and a tap of blush.

For FKA Twigs, a “Kitty Kat” cut was the first in a series of Eusexua wigs—a mood Kelela channelled with her chopped up bob by Kabuto Okuzawa on set with ESSENCE. Meanwhile, Doechii removed her brows but compensated with an extra long, teased ponytail sealed with an equally long bow. To close the week, Sabrina Elba rocked a barrel curled bob— introducing summer’s favorite cut to fall.

In case you missed it, take a look at 13 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.