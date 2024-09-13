Louis Souvestre / @louissouvestre

If there is one girl on this earth who could pull off a half-shaved head and call it a trend, it would be FKA Twigs. Known for putting on a show, the singer is also adding beauty mogul to her ongoing resume. This week, celebrity hairstylist Louis Souvestre gave the singer’s half-shaved head braids for her new EUSEXUA single release party.

Her hairdo pays homage to Nefertiti, as showcased in the artist’s Instagram slides. In other words? Twigs served queen energy—owning her throne and power. The hair, or work of art, rather, includes lustrous black faux locs that are swept into a ponytail crown.

Additionally, Souvestre used OrganiGrowHairCo hair products for added sheen. Meanwhile, her makeup was kept simple: a skin tint, light brown eyeshadow and pink lips—making for the perfect close-up before heading out to celebrate. That night, she also announced her next album, Eusexua, is to be released in January 2025.

The singer is known to push beauty boundaries: debuting buzzcuts, faux face tattoos, and many more looks. This look is no different. And on that note, we’re kept on our toes—highly anticipating her next move.