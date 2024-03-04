ICYMI: 9 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Weekend

@tarajiphenson / Instagram

Without a moment’s respite, celebrities did not let up the past few days; reinventing everything from Chaka Khan-inspired hairstyles to kaleidoscopic lip finishes. It’s safe to say that we couldn’t help but stop and stare (and double tap) the looks that took us through the past few days.

Let’s talk about Saweetie and Taraji P. Henson. They showed up on Instagram with opalescent makeup looks (think: Fenty Beauty Shimmer Skinstick), offering much-needed brightness after a rain-filled weekend. Remember last week’s pencil-thin brows? Well the weekend was all about straight angled ones, and you have Isan Elba, Saweetie, and Latto to thank.

And, we could never miss the hair as Megan Thee Stallion looked to Anime for her Bruno Bucciarati bob. Meanwhile, Justine Skye pulled her micro braids back into a low bun, and hair stylist Jawara pressed and bumped Solange’s layered ‘do for her “When I Get Home” anniversary shoot. As for Grown-ish’s Ryan Destiny? She rejected all the trends for a matte makeup look to go with two face-framing strands.

In case you missed it, take a look at 9 favorite celebrity beauty moments from the weekend.