16 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Week

@saweetie / Instagram

This week, celebrities turned to sculpted blush, forehead-framing hairdos and dark chic looks. We saw pink rouges used as contour, sharp winged liner defining heavy eyeshadow, and hair looks that remind us of the power of chic experimentation (thanks, JT!).

At the top of our feed, celebrities went back to blonde… eyebrows, that is. Just look at Kelela’s MFW hair with bleached brows and a straight middle part wig to match. Then there’s Saweetie, who usually sticks with her natural tone, this time dyeing her brows to match her light, neutral eyeshadow.

In a darker mood, Willow Smith attended the Acne Studios show in midnight-toned lips (next to Halle Bailey who opted for peach tones). Meanwhile, model Mona Tougard posed backstage in thick Versace-esque eyeliner. And although Lori Harvey turned the lights down for an impromptu shoot, we still noticed her glow: baby doll blush included.

Looks we saw at the FW24 Marni show were taken to the streets. Latto, for one, showed off a blonde undercut bang and model Alva Claire angled her pencil-thin brows. Additionally, Jourdan Dunn shaped up her jet black pixie cut and Saweetie pulled out a single s-curled baby hair. What’s more chic than that? As for SZA, she’d rather use her graphic cherry nails to play with pink eyeshadow.

Below, take a look at a few of our favorite celebrity beauty moments from the week.