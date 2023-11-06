ICYMI: 8 Must-See Celeb Beauty Looks From The Weekend

@justineskye / Instagram

With the holiday party season upon us, you’re likely on high alert for hair and makeup ideas. In case you had your notifications off over the weekend, know that celebrities went full glam the past few days. Between their dark, heavy liners to stiletto-shaped nails– you’re sure to find a plethora of inspiration for your upcoming festivities.

To start off, DaBrat and her wife, Jesseca, posed with their baby in a pair of can’t-miss makeup looks. In the mood to match, they both had on dark eyeliner and plush lashes to complement a light nude look. For DaBrat, a warmer tone, and for Jesseca, cooler– with shadows similar to their lightly-lined lip shade. For Megan Thee Stallion? The “Cobra” rapper’s look went in the opposite direction: black liner with a neutral-toned fill.

Meg’s claw-like nails– similar to Missy Elliott and Summer Walker– were adorned with rhinestones. Meanwhile, Chloe and Halle opted for square and coffin-shaped nails. Chloe, with a dual-toned black and white tip, and Halle with a dark, translucent brown and black style. As for hair? Consider these three styles: Chloe’s locked up-do, Justine Skye’s curly-Q baby hair, and Jayda Cheaves’ brown middle-part with blonde highlights.

In case you missed it, here are 8 must-see celebrity beauty looks from over the weekend.