ICYMI: 7 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Weekend

Celebrities took a break from last week’s red carpet looks, while influencers caught a flight to Miami for Art Basel. If you logged off the past few days, just know feeds were full of light blushes, braided hairdos, french tips, edgy, sharp liners, and angled brows.

On one hand, some of our faves stayed home in more relaxed beauty looks– like Lizzo with just a kiss of red blush – while others were having their provocative moment– like Tokischa with pin-thin eyeliner and a spiked brow. In a similar breath, we couldn’t turn our cheek to Tems’ hardcore beauty look either. It consisted of dark, angled eyebrows with black lined lips for a ‘90s bad gal mood. And in between it all, Tinashe showed out in more innocent “baby angel” beauty, with freckles peeking through light-toned blush and separated eyelashes, which drew focus on the sparkle in her eye.

When it came to hair, we were inspired by Tinashe’s blonde braids, Tems’ silk pressed hair, and Jayda Cheaves’ double buns. Speaking of Cheaves, she– much like Tinashe and Jodie Woods– opted for square-shaped nails with a French tip. As for Goya? She decided a matte nude look was more her thing.

In case you missed it, below are 7 must-see celebrity beauty moments from the weekend.