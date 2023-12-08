17 Celebrity Beauty Moments Of The Week

Lately, celebrities have been presenting their most regal beauty looks on Instagram for all to see. From classic red carpet glam to unexpected updos, Hollywood’s finest are wrapping up the year with more double-tap worthy looks this week that we can count: nude lips and sleek buns included.

At the top of the list, Chloe Bailey drove her look home with locks tightly twisted under a short, black wig. Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s went matte with sparkly eyeshadow, and Solange made a surprise appearance on our feed in a makeup-free face and glossy lips. Other celebrities, like Sabrina Elba and Tessa Thompson channeled classic hair and makeup for their red carpet appearances. Amina Muaddi took Shanghai in dark lipstick and finger waves.

Speaking of hair, Make like Michaela Coel and go for a design in your cornrows. Or take a page out of Michelle Williams’ and Keke Palmer’s book with a long, kinky wig this season. You can’t go wrong with a gelled bun either. Taraji P. Henson wore hers twisted and flared, Tracee Elliss Ross pulled hers back effortlessly, and Tessa Thompson made like a gift– wrapping hers with a bow.

Below, take a look at 17 celebrity beauty moments you may have missed this week.