Standout Beauty Looks From The 2023 British Fashion Awards

Last night, celebrities walked the red carpet at the 2023 British Fashion Awards in London. As a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, the annual Fashion Awards serves “to amplify leaders of change, celebrate creative excellence, and support the next generation of creative talent,” the BFA says. The event supports Britain’s fashion industry, awarding industry-leading designers– like their British Menswear Designer Of The Year, Martine Rose, and British Womenswear Designer Of The Year, Maximilian Davis– artists, models, and creators.

But before the show? The red carpet. Award-winners and celebrities alike arrived at the Royal Albert Hall to show off their best fashion and beauty looks. Model Of The Year, Paloma Elsesser, stood out with jagged micro-bangs and angled brows. Meanwhile, FKA Twigs’ twisted strands and brown-toned lips were awe-inspiring as well. Heads turned when Jourdan Dunn graced the model-studded carpet in a headpiece that covered an oversized, gel-swirled “baby hair.” And Tiwa Savage? She unveiled an immaculately contoured beauty look.

Presented by Pandora, the BFA’s Leader Of Change Award winner, actress Michaela Coel, was captivating with a soft look: powdery eyeshadow, pink lips and stitched cornrows. On a blunter note, The Woman King’s Sheila Atim went for bleached finger waves and pin-thin brows with a black-lined pink lip.

Below, see the 24 best celebrity beauty looks on the red carpet at the 2023 British Fashion Awards.

01 The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora – Roaming Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Jourdan Dunn attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

02 The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora – Roaming Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Anok Yai attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

03 The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora – Roaming Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Mona Tougaard attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

04 The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora – Roaming Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Michaela Coel attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

05 The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora – Roaming Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Winnie Harlow attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

06 The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora – Roaming Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Aweng Chuol attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

07 The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora – Roaming Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Taylor Russell attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

08 The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora – Roaming Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Tessa Thompson attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

09 The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora – Roaming Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Leigh Anne Pinnock attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

10 The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora – Roaming Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: FKA Twigs attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

11 The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora – Roaming Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Sheila Atim attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

12 The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora – Roaming Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Paloma Elsesser attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

13 The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora – Roaming Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Munroe Bergdorf attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

14 The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora – Roaming Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Rochelle Humes attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

15 The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora – Roaming Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Saffron Hocking attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

16 The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora – Roaming Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Maya Jama attends The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

17 The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora – Roaming Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Sabrina Elba attends The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

18 The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora – Roaming Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Tiwa Savage attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

19 The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora – Roaming Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Temiloluwa Otedola attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at The Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

20 The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora – Roaming Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Clara Amfo attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at The Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

21 The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora – Roaming Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Precious Lee attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at The Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

22 The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora – Roaming Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Leomie Anderson attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at The Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

23 The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora – Roaming Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Adut Akech attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at The Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)