Standout Beauty Looks From The 2023 British Fashion Awards

Paloma Elsesser’s jagged micro-bangs, Tiwa Savage’s unveiled contour, and more.
By India Espy-Jones ·

Last night, celebrities walked the red carpet at the 2023 British Fashion Awards in London. As a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, the annual Fashion Awards serves “to amplify leaders of change, celebrate creative excellence, and support the next generation of creative talent,” the BFA says. The event supports Britain’s fashion industry, awarding industry-leading designers– like their British Menswear Designer Of The Year, Martine Rose, and British Womenswear Designer Of The Year, Maximilian Davis– artists, models, and creators.  

But before the show? The red carpet. Award-winners and celebrities alike arrived at the Royal Albert Hall to show off their best fashion and beauty looks. Model Of The Year, Paloma Elsesser, stood out with jagged micro-bangs and angled brows. Meanwhile, FKA Twigs’ twisted strands and brown-toned lips were awe-inspiring as well. Heads turned when Jourdan Dunn graced the model-studded carpet in a headpiece that covered an oversized, gel-swirled “baby hair.” And Tiwa Savage? She unveiled an immaculately contoured beauty look. 

Presented by Pandora, the BFA’s Leader Of Change Award winner, actress Michaela Coel, was captivating with a soft look: powdery eyeshadow, pink lips and stitched cornrows. On a blunter note, The Woman King’s Sheila Atim went for bleached finger waves and pin-thin brows with a black-lined pink lip. 

Below, see the 24 best celebrity beauty looks on the red carpet at the 2023 British Fashion Awards.

