ICYMI: 6 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Weekend

This past weekend, our favorite celebrities spent time in winter wonderlands. This included everything from trips to Aspen, and the gun range in LA, to a bestie date in Paris. And unlike red carpet beauty looks, their looks embodied quick, everyday hair and makeup moods: red blush, snowy blonde hair, neutral pink nails, and more.

In Aspen, the cold weather kissed Ming Lee Simmons’ red blushy cheeks, outlined with minimal contour. Her long, black hair was pulled back with a headband. Meanwhile, Lori Harvey slicked hers into a bun. With similar no-makeup looks, the influencers preferred ultra-hydrated skin to fight off the cold of the ski slopes. Sabrina Elba booked a weekend trip to Paris in nothing but a brown lip and mascara to complement her short cut.

Beyoncé looked to be on a getaway as well. One that included wine tasting in a blonde half-up wig. The queen Bey went for a matte look, a peach-toned lip, and matching nail polish. She wasn’t the only blonde, however. Summer Walker posted on the porch of an extravagant home, in a full-bodied platinum wig. She paired the hair with full glam: eyelash extensions, full-coverage foundation, and a light nude eyeshadow. As for Justine Skye? She wiped her face clean at the gun range with nothing but lip gloss and slicked edges to end the weekend.

Below, take a look at 6 must-see beauty moments you may have missed from over the weekend.