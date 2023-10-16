ICYMI: 12 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Weekend

Celebrities were all over our feed the past few days with iconic beauty moments on Instagram. You missed them? Don’t worry–we got you covered. Rapper, Sexyy Red went from “Pound Town” to ultrasound when she announced her pregnancy at the SZA concert; actress Taraji P. Henson, Angela Bassett, and Regina King met up in glam for a couture event; and Megan Thee Stallion posed with a snake between her graphic, long nails – needless to say, this past weekend was full of beautiful looks.

Doechii experimented with a dark, swamp-esque makeup look–-pin-thin brows, dramatic eyeliner, long eyelashes, black lipliner contrasted with cream-toned shadows and glistening lips. Her shagged out mullet hairstyle was in its own lane, with other celebrities going for either braids or a wig. Like Sexyy Red, Megan Thee Stallion’s ultra-straight hairstyle fell to her derrière; As for Tems and Mereba? Braids were the best style to dress-up in.

Meanwhile, amidst banned books, Comedian Ziwe attended the launch of her first; She had a sleek, twisted updo and light, warm makeup. Although, full beat makeup made a comeback the past few days, other celebs remained low profile with natural looks. Naomi Osaka posted barefoot in front of palm trees with just a touch of red blush and lip gloss; Similarly, Halle Bailey let the warm hues of golden hour highlight her beauty.

Below, tap into to 12 celebrity beauty moments you may have missed over the weekend.