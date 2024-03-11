ICYMI: Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Weekend

Getty Images

Celebrities leaned into the nuance of beauty this weekend with hair and makeup moments taking on elusive versions of the same. Between ESSENCE’s Black Women In Hollywood and end-of-fashion-month designer events, we instantly picked up on a soft romantic mood in the air. From subtle differences in celeb’s coquettish blush application to gradual variation in ‘90s-toned lip liner and pigmented liquid lipstick, these celebrity beauty moments hinted at soft prettiness over the weekend.

Kehlani tapped makeup artist Dee Carrion for a multi-dimensional beauty look using both Terra Moons Cosmetics and Blend Bunny Cosmetics eyeshadows within a powdered brow line. Her equal liquid and powder blush look resonated with Lizzo and Saweetie, who wore pigmented cheeks but applied it with different techniques. For Lizzo, sculpted rouge was paired with an angled skinny brow and thin black lip liner. Meanwhile, Saweetie’s highpoint circular application delivered a more sweet look heightened by blurred brown liner and pale pink gloss.

Nostalgia played with Ryan Destiny, Tyla and Isan Elba, posting intentionally grainy and blurry flashback looks. Destiny posed in a poreless airbrush finish, the trending “office siren” makeup fell under Tyla’s frizzy fro, while Isan Elba posted a dump featuring her go-to cat eye. Then, Musician Rico Nasty reminded us of a forgotton classic, eating up a half-up hairstyle with a long side bang darkened by a statement liquid lip. To end the weekend, Megan Thee Stallion’s green pigtailed buns and blonde side-part bangs fell out of line with the general mood, marking a new height in her experimental cosplay.

