How To Incorporate Vitamin C Into Your Routine– According To An Expert

Vitamin C is an essential ingredient in our daily food intake. The vitamin– which can be found in citrus fruits, like lemons– helps the body produce collagen, boosts the immune system, and more. But beyond internal intake, vitamin C has great topical skin benefits as well.

“It works as a powerful antioxidant to protect skin from free radical damage,” cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson tells ESSENCE. The vitamin also “helps stimulate collagen to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles” and even “prevents the overproduction of melanin to even out skin tone and reduce hyper-pigmentation,” he continues. These three key benefits are why the skin care product is among the most popular in the cosmetics industry.

Vitamin C, like other active ingredients, requires a proper introduction to your skin before it is added to your daily routine. This is because active ingredients, like this one, have a more direct impact on the skin. Building up your tolerance is key to reap the benefits of the vitamin and avoid adverse reactions, like stinging or redness, after you apply.

Below, Robinson tells you what to know before you start using vitamin C.

Know your skin type

“If you don’t have sensitive skin, you can more easily tolerate vitamin C and can use it daily to treat skin concerns,” Robinson says. “But if you do have sensitive skin and or a compromised barrier, and you don’t [follow] the proper protocol, you can experience tingling or even a stinging feeling if you immediately go in with a high percentage of pure (10-20% L-Ascorbic Acid) vitamin C serum.”

Do a patch test

“If you have never used vitamin C before and don’t know if your skin is sensitive, then you can do a patch test,” he says. “Apply a small amount of vitamin C to a small patch of your neck or inner arm to see if you experience any tingling or sensitivity,” he says. “If not, you can go in with using it as directed.”

Avoid layering actives

“Avoid layering vitamin C with other active ingredients,” such as Retinol or Glycolic Acids. “If you want to use other active ingredients, use vitamin C in the morning and leave other actives to your night-time routine.”