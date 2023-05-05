This Vitamin C Serum Is A Must-Have In Your Beauty Arsenal

If you’re not using vitamin C regularly, are you really doing skincare?

Vitamin C helps to heal blemishes, reduces hyperpigmentation, and gives your melanin an out-of-this-world glow. Not to mention, it is an antioxidant, which means it fights harmful toxins that come in contact with your skin either externally or from inside the body.

Whether you’re a beauty novice, or an OG, it’s important to have a beauty arsenal of consistent products to help you address different skin concerns and achieve healthy, glowing skin — and Vitamin C is one of them.

But with so many options on the market, you’re probably wondering “which one should I choose?”

Look no further than Skinceuticals C E Ferulic Serum. Yes, it’s $182, but hear me out — it’s designed to target acne, discoloration, and signs of aging and this powerful formula enforces a protective barrier throughout your complexion. This is all thanks to its blend of superhero ingredients, including phloretic, 10% pure Vitamin C, and ferulic acid. Together, these additives prevent free radicals and environmental stressors from harming the skin. The best part? It’s effective in just 72 hours.

Skinceuticals is best known for their line of clinical-grade formulas, adding a bit of science to your self-care routine. And one thing about me? I trust science. For example, in 2008, a double-blind, peer-reviewed study in The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology found that the product provided the skin with “significant and meaningful” photoprotection. Additionally, a 2012 study showed that application of CE Ferulic immediately after a laser treatment can decrease downtime by up to two days.

Personally, I started using this a few weeks ago and I have noticed how my skin actually has looked glowy and clear. I use the CE Ferulic every single morning. My sensitive skin makes me keen to getting breakouts with new products, but with this one, my skin has never looked (or felt) better. You’ll notice a very visible difference!

Since it launched in 2005, the cult-favorite product has been called the gold standard of vitamin C and is one of the most widely adored products on the market—even your dermatologist’s favorite dermatologist loves this stuff. Now I will warn you — there is a smell (some even say it smells like hot dog water). But if you’re not sensitive to scents and looking to clear up any dark spots and hyperpigmentation like me, you’ll want to add the Phloretin CF with Ferulic Acid serum to your routine immediately. If you’re up for a skincare splurge every now and then, this one is #BlackGirlApproved!