How To Master Festival Season Glam– According To The Pros

Timothy Norris / Getty Images for Coachella

Festival season has finally arrived. With it comes the combination of great music, good vibes, and the undeniable challenge of keeping your makeup looking fresh. Whether you were dancing the night away at Coachella, planning to rock out at Rolling Loud, or celebrating Black excellence at Essence Festival, you deserve to look and feel your best all day long. No more midday meltdowns or patchy eyeshadow.

To help you achieve that festival-proof beat, we tapped Sephora Squad member Kyra Nikole and celebrity makeup artist Princess Rese. Get ready to learn their secrets and unlock the key to long-lasting festival makeup. With these tips and tricks, you can create a look that lets you focus on what truly matters: soaking in the music, connecting with your friends, and making memories that will last a lifetime.

Kyra Nikole

Bold Eyes or Statement Lips? Take Your Pick!

For Kyra, trendy festival makeup is all about head turning eyes. “Glitter, rhinestones,” like Half Magic Pressed Glitters & rhinestones, “or bold colors– make a statement!” she says. She suggests experimenting with lip colors if intricate eyeshadow isn’t your vibe. Ombre and bold lips are set to be big this season.

Skin prep is key

Kyra emphasizes the importance of a prepped face for long-lasting makeup. “Skin prep is key,” she says. Her essentials include Rhode’s Peptide Treatment and La Roche-Posay’s Double Repair Moisturizer for ultimate hydration. Sunscreen is a must. She recommends Kiehl’s SPF Better Screen Sunscreen for its non-greasy, high SPF 50 protection or Soleil Toujours Set + Protect Makeup Setting Spray SPF 30 with Hyaluronic Acid. And of course, you can’t forget to hydrate the lips with Cay Skin SPF 30 Lip Balm or Fenty Beauty Intensive Recovery Lip Balm.

It’s all about the base

When it comes to applying makeup, Kyra’s technique is all about building coverage slowly to avoid a cakey look. Go-tos include Danessa Myricks Skin Tint, NARS Soft Matte Foundation, Too Faced Multi Sculpt Concealer, Fenty Beauty Hydrating Concealer, Huda Beauty Easy Bake Powder, and Fenty Beauty Blot Powder. As for her secret weapon? Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray. She recommends spraying between each step to ensure everything stays in place. Finish off with Punky Colour Hair & Body Spray for glitter application.

Princess Rese

Monochromatic magic!

Princess Rese is all about rocking a cool-toned monochromatic look with a twist for festival season. “Think alternative makeup with creative black liner and metallic lip combos,” she says. And, of course, there’s always room for some shimmer– Fenty Beauty’s Fuchsia Flex Lip Gloss is her current favorite.

Sweat-proofing your makeup

According to Princess Rese, the key to budge-proof makeup is a good base. “Start with a moisturizer and a sweat-proof primer,” like her favorite, ONE/SIZE Secure The Sweat Waterproof Mattifying Primer, “to keep everything in place,” she says. A pro-tip is to mix two of them. She mixes hers with Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray for a double dose of budge-proof magic.

Rese also recommends wearing sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher throughout the day. Setting powder is essential for locking in cream and liquid products, followed by a final layer of setting spray.

Festival must-haves

When it comes to touch-ups, Rese advises everyone to keep the essentials on hand, such as a compact mirror, a lip combo, a beauty blender, mini perfume, lash glue (just in case they start to move), a powder puff, setting powder– like her pick Sacha Cosmetics Buttercup Setting Powder– and a fluffy brush.