Trust us, we know how hard it is to keep your vanity and beauty counters organized with a hectic schedule. Let’s just say the repercussions of rushing our beauty routine before heading out the door is easily noticeable.

Ugh! And don’t even get us started with the lack of room we have for our growing arsenal of cleansers and moisturizers piling up on our bathroom counter.

So, what causes this? We’ve got the deets from a professional organizer, along with tips on minimizing the lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, lotions, perfumes, and countless other items that we can never get through.

Why Beauty Products Can Become So Cluttered

“I believe our vanities, makeup bags, bathroom counters, and beauty closets become unorganized because we tend to procrastinate,” says professional organizer Ola Akintola, calling out busy individuals and professionals. “We promise ourselves to do it later, but later never comes. Next thing we know, we’ve adapted to the chaos and the dysfunction.”

Akintola speaks from experience. Before starting her organizing business, the Dallas, TX resident revealed that she kickstarted her passion by decluttering her own closet, vanity, and bathroom counter. This later led to her passion for helping others reorganize and tidy up their homes in hopes of achieving a more peaceful and orderly life.

Start Organizing

Akintola says that the beginning of getting your vanity and other beautiful spaces in order is to get rid of open products that haven’t been touched within 1-2 months.

While all products should be stored for lastability, most products have a stamp that tells you the lifetime in which you can keep the product open. She suggests taking out the time to clean our beauty areas at least once a month. “This will give you the opportunity to check your makeup and skincare items for expiration and also ensure that you are actively using them.”

Limit Your Collection And Ditch Unnecessary Products

A lot of times it takes us so long to get our looks together because we have too many options that leave us indecisive. Consider limiting your selection to just a few items. Instead of 20 lipstick shades, condense your number to seven, and only purchase when you are close to running out of your favorite product. “Consider using acrylic organizers and trays to keep your products visible and organized,” Akintola advises. “This will keep your products in their rightful place.”

Resist The Urge To Go BIG

If you are interested in trying a new product, don’t go for the big bottle. Purchase the trial sizes to be sure that it is something you like, and prevents you from breaking the bank. We suggest the following rule: If it doesn’t make it on your faves list, toss it and give your counter space.

Speaking of space, keep scrolling to see a few helpful products that can quickly neaten your beauty station.