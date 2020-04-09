9 Best Makeup Organizers For Decluttering Your Vanity

Spring cleaning can be challenging, and especially if you’re a product junkie. Getting rid of makeup isn’t exactly your idea of a good time. The great news is you can still straighten up without throwing a single mascara out.

Tidy up by adding one or more of these makeup organizers to your vanity or bathroom counter. Not only will these sleek storage solutions keep your stockpile of lipsticks neat, but they also make finding your go-to products easy.

No more sifting through your purse or makeup bag for your favorite lip gloss and liner, these see-thru organizers will keep your essentials in perfect view.