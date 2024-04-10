How I'm Preventing Hair Loss As A Beauty Editor

Shutterstock / PeopleImages.com – Yuri A

My hair is my superpower. One of the many beautiful things about Black hair is that we can do so many different things with it. However, so much manipulation, at times, leads to hair loss.

Maya Smith, a licensed cosmetologist and founder of The Doux, shares that breakage can manifest in different ways: split ends, thinning strands, and excessive shedding. These factors can gradually weaken the hair’s protein called keratin, leading to breakage.

“Stress, diet, and just not taking care of ourselves enough can all play a role,” Dr. Wendy Geiger, Maryland-native hairstylist and owner of Winz Beauty Studio, tells ESSENCE. “It’s important to eat well, manage stress, and drink enough water.”

Luckily, damaged hair can become healthy again with proper care and treatments. Once you notice that your hair is damaged, it’s important to create a hair care strategy and remember that repairing hair breakage takes time and patience. Robin Emtage, Celebrity Hair Stylist at Beautyologie, explains that, depending on the extent of the damage and the hair care routine, you can expect to see improvements within a few weeks to months of consistent care.

The current anti-breakage routine that works for me includes washing my hair twice a week. When I step into the shower, I wash it with shampoo and then apply conditioner. While the conditioner sits on my hair, I wash my body and face. Just before I finish my shower, I rinse off the conditioner. After I pat dry my hair, I apply a hair growth treatment and use a scalp massager to rub it into my scalp and roots. This routine has really helped me to see growth results.

Additionally, for me, hydration has been the key to preventing hair loss. “Making it a habit to deeply hydrate your hair every week can work wonders in keeping your locks supple and moisturized,” says Adria Marshall, founder and CEO of Ecoslay. “Ultimately, striking the right balance between moisture and protein is key to achieving and maintaining healthy, happy hair.”

If you’re also struggling with breakage and hair loss, here are the hydrating products, below, that have helped me see results.

