Product Of The Week: Curology Hair FormulaRx

Composite by ESSENCE Staff

I recently noticed hair shedding after washing my 4C hair. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, hair shedding is normal and it stops naturally. But as someone who is concerned about hair loss, I want to find ways to prevent shedding in the future.

A few weeks ago, I attended an event hosted by Curology, which was held to celebrate the launch of their Hair FormulaRx. This product is designed to help with hair thinning, receding hairline, and bald spots. At the event, we were given a promo code to take an online hair quiz, which would allow us to receive a personalized prescription of the Hair FormulaRx.

Before using this product, I was able to speak with Dr. Whitney Tolpinrud, MD, FAAD, a dermatologist and Curology’s Medical Director, to learn more. “Hair FormulaRx ingredients are clinically proven and prescribed,” Tolpinrud tells ESSENCE. “Hair FormulaRx offers a comprehensive solution to address multiple root causes of hair thinning for visibly thicker, stronger hair.“

What sets it apart from generic over-the-counter products is its personalized approach. You take a quiz that begins by asking about your hair goals– such as regrowing hair, preventing future hair loss, getting thicker hair, or feeling better about your hair. Once you have completed the quiz, Curology will review your answers and send out a shipment a few days later. Each formula is prescribed by a licensed dermatologist who reviews your medical history, photos, and concerns about your hair. The treatment is tailored to meet your specific needs, making it more effective than one-size-fits-all products.

I tested this product for a month and noticed that during the first week, my hair wasn’t shedding as much whenever I washed it. To give my hair some extra care, I invested in a scalp massager to ensure that my scalp was getting a thorough wash as well. My girlfriends were surprised to see that my hair was getting thicker and asked me for my secret. Even a few guys at my apartment gym asked me how I got my hair to look fuller. I couldn’t stop raving about how the Hair FormulaRx boosted my confidence to the next level.

If your struggle was anything like mine, it’s time to start your hair care journey with this quiz. Trust me, you will be grateful for taking this step later.