The Hottest Nail Trends For 2025, According To An Expert

Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images

It’s not new news that head-turning nail looks are amongst the biggest trends in Black beauty culture. In recent times, we’ve seen Sha’Carri Richardson’s track-stabbing press-ons and even Cynthia Erivo’s red carpet glamour. Taking it back further, Flo Jo’s long acrylics in the 1980s broke barriers, while Lil’ Kim’s short squared look in the ‘90s, and macro French tips on Mary J. Blige in the ‘00s became certified classics.

Last year saw food-related trends (like butter, blueberry milk, and black cherry manicures), new nail fads are expected to define the year ahead as well. “Nail techs are getting more creative and using art to inspire the trends,” says one of Richardson’s nail artists Kinaya Haug. “I predict 2025 is the year of the cat eye, the animal print and for 3D gel art pieces to continue and become more advanced.”

Below, the nail artist predicts the biggest nail trends of 2025.

Chrome

“Chrome will never die,” Haug says, and further emphasized by the likes of Zendaya at the Dune: Part Two premiere and Doechii’s reversed French tips. According to Haug, white chrome can turn a manicure elegant and shiny, while gold, silver, and bronze chrome mimics jewelry, the royal and regal.

Like last year’s food-endearing nail trends, Haug predicts chrome is in for some nicknames. For example, when iridescent chrome is applied to black nails, she says “they can resemble an oil slick or even become shiny like a beetle.” This year, oil slick nails and beetle manicures are at the top of her list.

Cat eye

Cat eye nails use a nail polish with iron particles, which surface when a magnet is held over. “I watched someone make cat eye bears, snakes, galaxies, hearts, animal print, you name it,” she says. Depending on the tools or magnet used, they can all give a different effect. “You can create a heart by using a magnet and a paperclip,” she says. Or, “put chrome over it and create a double sparkly effect.”

3D gel & decals

“The 3D gel has been one of my favorite new art mediums to work with,” she says. Historically, most molds were sculpted out of acrylic. However, “molding gel makes creating art a lot easier plus it doesn’t produce toxic fumes like acrylic,” she says. “It’s very fun to make characters with and I predict the claymation is going to be more advanced this year.”

Last year, using clear medium viscosity gel to draw water marks on the nails was popular. This year, she predicts chrome over gel to have a moment. “I’ve seen many techs use 3D gel to make fruits like limes, cherries, grapefruits, grapes and strawberries,” she says. From SZA’s amphibian manicures to food-related micro trends, and even grills as nails, pop art is expected to take over this year.