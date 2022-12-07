Home · Beauty

Holiday Inspired Nails That Are Instagram Worthy

Rock around the Christmas tree with these festive claws.
By Danielle Wright ·

As we begin the transition into winter and holidays with decorations brimming the cities and the weather lowering, now is the perfect time to get into the festive spirit with our nails. Let’s face it, we will vlog on Instastories from opening presents to flaunting Christmas eve outfits for the family dinner, and having a holiday-inspired set is the small detail that makes the whole look. 

What your nails look like is pivotal for Instagram selfies or grabbing a Christmas-inspired Starbucks hot chocolate. Our favorites include the sweater weather, cable knit design with loads of shimmer, french ruby tips, or abstract swirls of greens. Aiming for golds or silvers will do the trick if you still want to get in on the holiday fun without compromising on a busy design. No matter what the last quarter of 2022 takes you, nothing beats having a fresh manicure. 


Before heading to the nail shop, you’re probably scrolling through Instagram or Twitter and looking for some inspo for your next set. We’ve rounded up the best holiday-inspired nail designs to take endless nail-fies.

01
@amaryahamaryah
@amaryahamaryah
02
@gieos.room
@gieos.room
03
@hemlinemonroe
@hemlinemonroe
04
@vwnails_
@vwnails_
05
@overglowedit
@overglowedit
06
@need4lspeed
@need4lspeed
07
@nayelly_nails
@nayelly_nails
08
@nailsbymmiriam
@nailsbymmiriam
09
@nailedbyliv___
@nailedbyliv___
10
@lou_lou_lips
@lou_lou_lips
