Judging by how quickly this year just sped by, 2024 is clearly a girl on the go! ‘Cause believe it or not, we’re already into the holiday season.
That said, it’s about time to start looking for presents for those you love most, and you can never go wrong with giving the gift of beauty. Whether it be body wash, hair care, or some new makeup products to play with, pretty much everyone on your list will appreciate a present from this category.
But with so much to choose from these days, it can be hard to narrow down what you actually want to go with. That’s why we did the work for you.
Ahead, discover the ultimate holiday gift guide for every type of beauty lover you’re shopping for—with all budgets in mind—from your favorite Black-owned brands, and more.
Skincare
Augustinus Bader The 12 Days of Bader Advent Calendar
Is celebrity-loved brand Augustinus Bader a splurge? Yes. But is it worth it? Absolutely! So give the gift of gorgeous skin with this 12-day advent calendar. Your loved one will be able to test out a vast array of products from the brand’s large collection, then be able to decide which ones they want to invest in come 2025. Available at www.sephora.com
Hyperpigmentation is one of the top skincare concerns in the Black community—and that’s exactly why Hyper Skin was created. The brand’s Daily Duo set includes the Hyper Even Gentle Brightening Cleansing Gel, as well as the Hyper Even Brightening Dark Spot Vitamin C Serum for an overall more even complexion with regular use. Oh, and don’t forget to add the brand’s Hyper Daily Invisible For All SPF 50 SunDrops to your gift, too, to keep your loved one’s gorgeous skin protected. Available at www.sephora.com
Anyone who has oily skin will appreciate this compact. Effortlessly chic, and easy to carry on-the-go, this product contains 100 round blotting papers that won’t disturb makeup or transfer bacteria to the face. Plus, the mirror makes it perfect for doing any mid-day touch-ups. Available at www.neimanmarcus.com
KNC Beauty is the type of skincare brand that you want to have on display, thanks to its bright and fun packaging. In this set, you’ll find Big Drip, an Irish sea moss and marula oil-infused mask that helps with hydration; Big Chill, an aloe and gotu kola-rich formula that helps to sooth skin; along with Big Glow, a white lily and jasmine mask that will help make skin radiant. Tell whoever you gift this to to thank you in advance. Available at thirteenlune.com
If you’re down for a splurge, Dr. Julius Few is the guy who is going to ensure you get your money’s worth. Formulated by Dr. Few himself, a Chicago-based, Harvard-trained plastic surgeon, this bundle—which includes the Exfoliating Gentle Cleanser, Clean Retinol, Moisture Complete, and Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30—is simple, yet effective and will result in radiant skin with regular use, thanks to its advanced formulas. Available at www.drfewskincare.com
Some of us tend to have drier, more sensitive skin during the colder months, and holiday travel can sometimes exacerbate the situation. Luckily, this three-piece set from K-beauty brand Erborian is something you can throw in your carry-on and take along with you to ensure your skin stays soothed and hydrated. Available at www.ulta.com
Cetaphil is one of those brands you’d call an “old reliable.” She’s that girl you know has your back, gets the job done, and the price is always right. The Winter Essentials kit, specifically designed for sensitive skin, is perfect for anyone on your list with reactive skin—or those who are new to skincare. Available at www.amazon.com
CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask Series 2
Many of us are already anticipating a stressful 2025, so let’s get ahead of things and give the gift that will help to boost collagen production, so whoever you’re giving this to can enjoy a reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and redness—all new year and beyond. Available at www.amazon.com
If you have a Gloss Bomb girlie on your list, this is the gift that is going to keep your relationship solid for all of 2025 and beyond. With 10 lip glosses to choose from, the lucky person you hand this over to during the holidays is going to have a color for every occasion. Available at www.sephora.com
Ami Colé Hydrating Lip Treatment Oil – Midnight Kiss Duo Set
Man, just when you thought you didn’t need another Lip Treatment Oil from Ami Colé, turns out you do—two actually. The new Midnight Kiss Duo Set offers a silver and a gold formula, both leaving lips with a shimmery finish. These products are a must-wear for the holiday season and beyond. Buy one set for your loved one, and another for you—you both deserve it. Available at www.sephora.com
Pat McGrath Labs Venus in Fleurs Luxe Eyeshadow Palette: Voyeuristic Vixen
This four-pan eyeshow palette is perfect for anyone on your list who is a makeup lover, and ready to get their feet wet using pro products. These shades can be used to create a neutral, shimmery, or ultra-sultry eye. You can never go wrong with a palette from Mother. Available at www.sephora.com
Know someone who’s constantly in a rush? Then Lip Bar’s Fast Face 2.0 Bundle is something they will appreciate. This collection of complexion, brow, and lip products will help have them ready and out the door in no time. Available at thelipbar.com
Wicked went from taking over Broadway, to taking over the silver screen. So why not give the official makeup set to the movie lover in your life? This four-piece set offers the Liquid Eyeshadow, Blush-Lipstick Duo, Metallic Lipstick, and Kohl Liner that can be used to create looks inspired by Cynthia Erivo’s character, Elphaba. Available at www.ulta.com
Blush has been having a moment this year, so you already know this is a stocking stuffer every makeup lover will enjoy. Available in six shades, a little goes a long way with this product, and with a formula that seamlessly blends into skin, Blush Rush creates a gorgeous glow every time. Available at aboutface.com
Perfect for anyone who is just getting introduced to makeup, or maybe someone who enjoys a minimalist look, this four-piece set from e.l.f. has everything they’ll need for the no-makeup, makeup finish that is sure to leave them with a stunning glow. Available at www.elfcosmetics.com
Roz’s The Healthy Hair Kit checks off every box when it comes to foundational products for healthy hair. Give the gift of the Santa Lucia Styling Oil, Willow Glen Treatment Oil, Foundation Shampoo, and Foundation Conditioner.Available at rozhair.com
If you’ve already given Cécred a try, then you know it’s one of the best haircare lines that dropped in 2024. That said, why not give someone you love the gift of a Cécred wash day with the Limited-Edition Wash Day Kit? They’ll get to enjoy travel sizes of the Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub, Hydrating Shampoo, Moisturizing Deep Conditioner, Nourishing Hair Oil, limited-edition Wide Tooth Comb, and even a cosmetic bag, to boot.Available at cecred.com
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Diffuse for Curly & Coily Hair
This edition of the Airwrap was made for that curly girl in your life who likes to switch things up. Maybe she’ll do a twist-out on Monday, diffuse the next week, then do a blow-out for Saturday night. This one-and-done tool from Dyson offers attachments that can get the job complete in a flash—no matter the style. Available at www.sephora.com
When Pattern first dropped the Palo Santo scent, then threatened us (!!!) by claiming it would only be a limited-edition fragrance, the internet was ready to fight. Luckily, she’s here to stay, and you can give the three-piece Stylers Kit—which includes the Leave-In Conditioner, Curl Mousse, and Styling Cream—to someone special for the holidays. Available at www.sephora.com
The year of our lord 2024 has been a year, so I think we’re all ready to start fresh in 2025. That said, NatureLab.’s Total Scalp ReSET understands the assignment. This two-piece set includes the Scalp Balancing Sake Rinse, as well as the 2-in-1 Scalp Scrub & Clarifying Shampoo that will leave the scalp feeling cleansed, refreshed, and soothed. Available at naturelab.com
These gloves are a game-changer when it comes to upgrading any wash day routine. Made with smooth silicone nodules that help massage and cleanse the scalp, detangle hair, and ensure each strand is evenly coated. Anyone you know who is serious about haircare will appreciate this one. Available at curlqueenofficial.com
Flyaways and dryness are almost guaranteed during the dry, cold winter months. Thankfully, Blu and Green’s Solid Oil can help to curb both. Perfect as both a stocking stuffer or gift, half a pea-sized amount is all your loved one will need to create a gorgeous, shiny finish on wash day. Available at www.bluandgreen.com
For the curly girls who actually like to keep their hair curly, this is the one. Bond Curl Rehab Salve helps to keep coils healthy and bouncy, while the Curl Defining Styling Soufflé creates definition. The Miracle Shield helps protect against heat and environmental stressors. The diffusing dryer completes the job by eliminating frizz for gorgeous curls every wash day. Available at www.ulta.com
Touchland Limited Edition Glow Mist Revitalizing Hand Sanitizer Duo Value Set
While keeping our hands clean is important, most hand sanitizers either leave a sticky residue behind—or completely strip your hands of all moisture. Luckily, Touchland leaves your skin feeling smooth and soft, and adds a gorgeous floral scent to your skin. It’s the perfect stocking stuffer! Available at www.sephora.com
L’Occitane products have gone viral time and time again for good reason—they’re incredible. So this five-piece set is perfect for anyone who wants to get acquainted with the brand. From the beloved Shower Oil with Almond Oil to the decadent Shea Butter Foot Cream, there’s nothing in this set the receiver won’t love. Available at www.sephora.com
Name someone who isn’t in love with Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Bum scent. I’ll wait (but not actually because tomorrow’s not promised!). This three-piece set includes the Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel, Body Fragrance Mist, and the signature Bum Bum Cream. This gift will be a hit. Available at www.sephora.com
Perfect for anyone on your list who enjoys fresh, masculine scents, the Body Essentials Kit from Bevel includes the Exfoliating Body Wash, Body Lotion, formulated with argan oil and shea butter; along with the aluminum-free Deodorant, that’s specially designed to penetrate through coarse hair. Available at getbevel.com
Luxury goes beyond the products that go in a regimen, it also encompasses the aesthetic of a space. Available in Cloud White and Dark Emerald Green, this solid marble soap tray from Corpus will automatically elevate any shower or bath area. Available at corpusnaturals.com
While this may not be the type of gift you want to give to just anybody on your list, trust us on this one: It’s the type of gift that gives back—if you catch our drift. With sensual and warm notes of vanilla and sandalwood, use this oil any time during an intimate moment with someone special to turn things up a notch. Available at www.amazon.com
An advent calendar is the gift that keeps on giving—and Sabon’s is offering scent, soft skin, and luxury. Each day, there’s a new coveted gift to enjoy, from their signature body scrubs in a variety of scents, to masks, and gelees. Available at us.sabon.com
Woody notes like akigalawood, belambra, and creamy sandalwood come together to create an earthy fragrance that adapts to the skin’s unique chemistry. Made with a clean formula—meaning no aluminum, formaldehyde, phthalates, gluten, mineral oils, parabens, silicones, SLSs, sulfates, toluene or soap—this is a genderless scent anyone on your list will love. Available at 2787perfumes.com
Bath & Bodyworks tapped perfumer Louise Turner to create this new scent. In the past, she has worked with brands like Dior, Thierry Mugler, Roberto Cavalli, and more to formulate fragrances, so you already know this one is going to be incredible. Perfect for anyone who enjoys smelling sweet, the gourmand scent includes notes of vibrant cherries, pink camellia, and whipped almond crème. Available at www.bathandbodyworks.com
Fresh and woody, this stunning candle—which includes gorgeous notes like vetiver, lemon, and nutmeg—is sure to make any home smell incredible. Plus, the matte gold glass vessel is effortlessly luxe and automatically elevates any space it’s in. This is a definite keepsake. Available at krigler.com
Chanel No. 5 Limited-Edition Eau de Parfum Spray
This classic floral scent—made with notes like rose, jasmine, and vanilla—will easily become a staple in any perfume lover’s collection, with the unique limited-edition bottle making it all the more special. Crafted with delicate silk, the light dusting of snow adoring the top of the bottle makes Chanel’s No. 5 a sure keepsake. Available at www.chanel.com
For anyone on your list who enjoys woody, smoky scents, they’re going to love Dusk. Opening with juicy berries and fig, heart notes of green florals blend with base notes of warm amber and frankincense as the scent begins to dry down. It’s an unforgettable fragrance. Available at ourside.nyc
World of Chris Collins Lost in Paradise Eau de Parfum
At this point, I think it goes without saying that many of us wish we, too, were lost in paradise. And while you may not want to give your loved one a one-way ticket to the middle of nowhere, you can bring them into the World of Chris Collins. Lost in Paradise offers a blend of fresh notes like coconut water, peach skin, and salted musk, to give them a moment of calm. Available at www.sephora.com
For those who like to take their fragrance on-the-go, Juara’s Tiare Jasmine Oil is exactly what they’ll love. This long-lasting fresh scent offers notes of magnolia petals, violet leaves, and green bamboo that automatically evokes a sense of calm. Available at www.juaraskincare.com
Inspired by Josephine Baker, expect this scent to be sultry, sexy, and feminine. A few minutes after lighting the candle, you’ll start to notice top notes of citrus and bergamot, then middle notes of jasmine and rose will start to blossom. After about 10 minutes, base notes of sandalwood, tonka bean, amber, and vanilla, add warmth and depth. Plus, the glass’s vibrant red color is perfect to have on display for the holiday season—and beyond. Available at www.harlemcandlecompany.com
If you’ve got someone on your list who loves rocking blinged-out nails, then these gem accessories will be right up their alley. With 24 different styles to choose from, they will have endless options on how to take their set to the next level. Available at finesseyourclaws.com
For those who love full-blown at-home mani, these tools from Tweezerman will have their nails, cuticles, and probably credit score looking out-of-this-world good. This set can be used as prep before applying polish, or just to keep natural nails looking their best. Available at www.ulta.com
You’ll get a base coat, top coat, cuticle oil, and three gorgeous nail colors in this set. Made with a vegan, cruelty-free, and 10-free formula, this is the perfect present for anyone who loves a DIY mani—or someone who’s building out their nail care collection. Available at www.pearnova.com
There’s no one-shade-fits-all hue for nude—that’s why Mented made a collection with three, including colors Pinkish, Yes We Tan, and Brown & Bougie. Each of these shades look great on all skin tones, so anyone you give it to will be sure to fall in love. Available at www.mentedcosmetics.com
Listen, the girls have got things to do, and we don’t always have time for a three-hour nail appointment—which is why press-ons can be a life-saver. IGL’s Press-On Nail Kit includes everything you need, from cuticle oil to adhesive tabs, to get a gorgeous mani in a flash. Available at iglnails.com
Cuticle oil is a necessary part of any flawless manicure—and Mischo Beauty offers one of the best on the market. Made with a vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free blend of coconut, jojoba, and grapeseed oils, use this post-mani to ensure your set looks bomb—or any time to keep your nails and cuticles healthy. Available at www.mischobeauty.com