Judging by how quickly this year just sped by, 2024 is clearly a girl on the go! ‘Cause believe it or not, we’re already into the holiday season.

That said, it’s about time to start looking for presents for those you love most, and you can never go wrong with giving the gift of beauty. Whether it be body wash, hair care, or some new makeup products to play with, pretty much everyone on your list will appreciate a present from this category.

But with so much to choose from these days, it can be hard to narrow down what you actually want to go with. That’s why we did the work for you.

Ahead, discover the ultimate holiday gift guide for every type of beauty lover you’re shopping for—with all budgets in mind—from your favorite Black-owned brands, and more.

01 01 Fenty Beauty The Gloss Bomb Vault Full-Size Universal Lip Luminizer If you have a Gloss Bomb girlie on your list, this is the gift that is going to keep your relationship solid for all of 2025 and beyond. With 10 lip glosses to choose from, the lucky person you hand this over to during the holidays is going to have a color for every occasion. Available at www.sephora.com 150 Shop Now 02 02 Ami Colé Hydrating Lip Treatment Oil – Midnight Kiss Duo Set Man, just when you thought you didn’t need another Lip Treatment Oil from Ami Colé, turns out you do—two actually. The new Midnight Kiss Duo Set offers a silver and a gold formula, both leaving lips with a shimmery finish. These products are a must-wear for the holiday season and beyond. Buy one set for your loved one, and another for you—you both deserve it. Available at www.sephora.com 35 Shop Now 03 03 Pat McGrath Labs Venus in Fleurs Luxe Eyeshadow Palette: Voyeuristic Vixen This four-pan eyeshow palette is perfect for anyone on your list who is a makeup lover, and ready to get their feet wet using pro products. These shades can be used to create a neutral, shimmery, or ultra-sultry eye. You can never go wrong with a palette from Mother. Available at www.sephora.com 62 Shop Now 04 04 The Lip Bar Fast Face 2.0 Bundle Know someone who’s constantly in a rush? Then Lip Bar’s Fast Face 2.0 Bundle is something they will appreciate. This collection of complexion, brow, and lip products will help have them ready and out the door in no time. Available at thelipbar.com 99 Shop Now 05 05 r.e.m. beauty x Wicked Elphaba Makeup Set Wicked went from taking over Broadway, to taking over the silver screen. So why not give the official makeup set to the movie lover in your life? This four-piece set offers the Liquid Eyeshadow, Blush-Lipstick Duo, Metallic Lipstick, and Kohl Liner that can be used to create looks inspired by Cynthia Erivo’s character, Elphaba. Available at www.ulta.com 60 Shop Now 06 06 about-face Blush Rush Blush has been having a moment this year, so you already know this is a stocking stuffer every makeup lover will enjoy. Available in six shades, a little goes a long way with this product, and with a formula that seamlessly blends into skin, Blush Rush creates a gorgeous glow every time. Available at aboutface.com 18 Shop Now 07 07 e.l.f. Glow for the Holiday Kit Perfect for anyone who is just getting introduced to makeup, or maybe someone who enjoys a minimalist look, this four-piece set from e.l.f. has everything they’ll need for the no-makeup, makeup finish that is sure to leave them with a stunning glow. Available at www.elfcosmetics.com 34 Shop Now

