Holiday Nail Trends You Should Try—According To An Expert

Holidays are a time to indulge in limitless festive attire, throw away our nude colors, and finally live life in color. We can pick up those reds and greens that have been tucked away in the back of our minds for most of the year. We wear them proudly in our makeup, home, clothes, and even nails.

After all, our nail art will be the first thing people see when we greet them at the door…or welcome Santa in our house on Christmas Eve. Regardless, it makes sense that nail trends are on the rise during this time of year. Even still, it can feel overwhelming to pick a trend that truly speaks to our hearts.

That said, below, we tapped the incredible nail artist Gracie J to walk us through the holiday nail trends to try.

Velvet Nails

“As we all know, trends are cyclical, and like clockwork, cat-eye nails, aka velvet nails, have made their way back on the trend board,” says J. The spark in velvet nails is a nice omen to the glitter theme of the holiday season. Luckily, there is no rule on color for this trend. If you’re not one to choose red or green, try a classic mauve or silver. The sparkle to this trend can bring almost any color to life. There’s no wrong answer here.

Fire Engine Red

One thing about Gracie J is that she does not believe in rules regarding expression. She believes everyone should do what their heart truly wants all year round. However, bright Christmas red is always an option if you want to steal a few hearts. “Fire engine red will always steal the show,” she expresses. How you choose to express your red nails is totally up to you. You can choose a fun candy cane design or keep the color straightforward.

Accessories

The holidays are full of decorations, so why not continue the tradition on your nails? Adding a hint of decor can get you into the season. Nail jewelry is a huge trend that will continue to rise as we get closer to Christmas and New Year’s. Add a Christmas tree, Hanukkah candles, or Mrs. Clause if you feel festive. There is also an option to make fun jewelry that speaks to you most if you don’t celebrate traditional holidays. Pick your poison and go full fledged into accessory mode.

3D Art

Continuing along the theme of bringing our holiday nail designs to life, there is also the option to have fun with 3D art. “3D Designs are it right now!” says J. We love this candy cane 3D art she created just last year. The tutorial features the nail artists bringing the sweetness of the holidays to life. However, watch out if you do this design! Someone just might think your nails are sweet enough to eat.

Color-Blocking

If you’re tired of being singular when it comes to color, color blocking may interest you. Gracie J expresses this new trend by combining two-tone colors, creating a box effect. For example, you can incorporate this trend by selecting a deeper red with a brighter red. In addition to incorporating color coordination, this is also a practical design to do from your home. Start by coating your nail with a base color and follow up with painting a square with your second color choice. Adding this to your holiday nail aesthetic can create context without overcomplicating things with a difficult design.

Wicked Green

Dark Greens took a back seat for a while, but with the release of Wicked, and Cynthia Erivo’s OPI ambassadorship, we can expect them to make a comeback and carry on this season. J did this classic design a few years ago yet it aligns perfectly with what we’re expected to see. We love the fusion between the black stripes and glitter coating to make this design larger than life. Take a walk on the wild side by putting the reds to the side and see how green can make your nails look just as holiday-ready.