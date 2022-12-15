Here Are 10 Haircuts To Try In 2023

As 2023 creeps up pretty quickly, you’ve probably been thinking about new year’s resolutions and aspirations, leaving the horror of 2022 behind. With so many great things to look forward to, a haircut is one of the best ways to switch up for the new year.

While the word ‘cut’ may be scary for some, there’s no need to be fearful. From taper designs to medium-length bobs, there are many lengths in between to try that fit your desired self. Plus, there’s nothing like the embrace you feel, letting those strands, whether healthy or split, hit the floor to reveal a glowy face and new look. Short hairstyles have just as much versatility as long hairstyles. There are wanded bobs, wavy tresses, curly cuts, or the trendy pin-straight blunt cut. While some styles serve as inspo, it’s also essential to recognize your hair type. If you can’t get precisely the kind you like, you can always manipulate wigs and extensions without compromising your natural hair.

As you prepare for January 1st, try a new look to go along with it. Instead of scrolling through pages of Pinterest boards and Instagram searches, we’ve put together our favorite hairstyles to make it easy to show your stylist.