Celebrity Hairstylist Kim Kimble Launched A New Wig Collection

Requested time and time again, the collection we’ve all been waiting for has arrived. Celebrity Hairstylist, Kim Kimble, released her new wig collection in collaboration with leading hair company, HairUWear. Styled specifically for textured hair, Kimble launched a selection of eight styles composed from over 20 extensive years of her career in the hair industry. Known as the “Queen of Hair” for her custom work with some of Hollywood’s most famous celebrities, including Beyonce, Rihanna, Zendaya, and even Oprah, Kimble at last answered the years-long requests from her fans to launch affordable textured wigs accessible to all.

“Partnering with Kim Kimble is the ultimate of celebrity hairstylist collaborations,” says Michael Napolitano, HairUWear President and CEO. “As evidenced by her A-list client roster, she’s the irrefutable authority in her field. And beyond that, she is a driving force for hair confidence among all women.”

Article continues after video.

A third-generation hair stylist, Kim followed behind her mother and grandmother, before becoming an industry leader in her own right. She competed in hair competitions with inventive styles–helicopters, buildings, and bridges–and her scope grew just as quickly as the styles she built throughout the 1990s. She later opened a salon in West Hollywood featured in the hit reality TV show “L.A. Hair” as a platform for her talent. Modeled after her journey with natural hair, Kim launched her personal hair care line with a range of shampoo, conditioner, gels, and other products (even a flat iron) to guide her fans in their journey to care for their textured hair. After segueing into television and film, like B.A.P.S, her impressive work began to attract the “who’s who” of superstar clients.

Read “Kim Kimble Has Perfect Advice For Budding Beauty Bosses”

“This is something I’ve actually been wanting to do for a while,” Kim Kimble shared with Essence. “I think that even more now wigs are in just as much demand as ever.” Whether worn as a protective style or just to be able to change your hair on a day-to-day basis, having a collection of wigs is a must-have addition to your hair care.

“I always wear dark hair,” Kim disclosed. “This has brought me into wearing more color; I do think as women of color, we should do more colored hair.” As a means of expression and complement to our skin tone, Kim Kimble’s Tru2life color offerings like Sangria, Cherry Cola, and Cinnamon Spice, is your cue to give bold reds a try–then who knows, you may want to dye your actual hair copper red. As a new technique in her wig making, textures and colors make their way into the collection with kinky wigs to give natural rooting and highlights throughout the looks. The collection offers heat-friendly synthetic wigs which look and feel like real hair with a range of lengths, short to long, and textures, straight to curly. Straighten your curly wig or curl your straight wig, all of the styles can be personalized however you see fit as you build the collection of your dreams with Kim Kimble wigs.

Read “Kim Kimble Shares The Role Beyoncé Played In Her Journey From Successful Hairstylist To Powerhouse Entrepreneur”

The collection is available now on kimkimblehair.com.