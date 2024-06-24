A Guide To Using Retinol In The Summer

“Truth is…” allows readers to get esthetician-backed advice without having to step foot into an office. In each article, certified skin therapist Samantha Mims shares her do’s and don’ts, product recommendations, and more to help you along your skin care journey.

Years have passed and we’re still having the conversation about if retinol is safe to use during the summer. If you’re someone who’s doubted this method, I’m here to say that we can lay this myth to rest. Some of us know that retinol has always played a significant role in skincare. It’s popularly known for its benefits targeting acne, fine lines, elasticity, texture and scarring. No wonder why it’s been classified as an anti-aging holy grail for decades.

As the skincare industry has grown, there have been various formulas and strengths of retinol that are easily accessible, making it suitable for just about any skin type. There are prescription and nonprescription formulas that are recommended by a dermatologist or an esthetician. Either way, with the advice of an expert, you’ll be properly guided to the right product for your skin. Continuing to use retinoids– such as my favorites Epi.logic Double Feature , Muri Lelu Grass Nuit Rebirth Retinoid and Rodial Retinol Overnight Gel– during the warmer months is beneficial to the skin’s turnover process as well. However, there are still some precautionary steps to keep in mind while doing so.

Incorporating retinol in your evening routine is a simple yet important part to keeping your skin healthy and safe from environmental side effects. Risks of skin irritation and sunburn are possible while using retinol which is why SPF is such an essential step to your daily routine. Keeping a broad spectrum SPF 30, or higher, in rotation each day before you decide to spend time in the sun, will act as a major barrier protectant.

As our skin naturally works overtime during slumber, think about how retinol amplifies that cycle. Dryness is probably one of the most common side effects while using retinoids, so doubling up on moisturizer is essential. Some experts will suggest you layer your retinol with a moisturizer (sandwich style) to lessen the sensitivity during application. This trick will support the skin in retaining moisture making the skin less dull and more balanced.

Another important rule is to take it slow! As a retinol beginner, you want to be gradual about your approach. Starting off 1-2 times a week for your first month, and then working your way up to daily use, will potentially save your skin from the “retinization” phase. This is the phase when your skin may experience slight irritation or breakout for a moment. It’s usually temporary and eventually your skin gets better. Choosing a lower strength retinol (over-the-counter) first and then leveling up to something stronger is also key to getting the best results in due time! Simply put, trust the process!