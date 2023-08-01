Glossier Unveils 32 New Inclusive Shades with STRETCH

In a game-changing beauty revelation, Glossier has unveiled an innovative roster, bringing inclusive range to its skin-enhancing brand. Known for its innovative and skin-friendly products, Glossier has introduced 32 new shades of their coveted Stretch Fluid Foundation and Stretch Balm Concealer, accompanied by the skin-hugging Stretch Face Brush, the ultimate beauty go-to.

The Stretch Balm Concealer, originally launched in 2016 as a response to beauty-lovers demands for full-coverage products. The concealer, boasting a custom dewy coverage, flawlessly camouflages skin realities such as dark circles, blemishes, and redness, while still maintaining a natural appearance. The Stretch Balm Concealer quickly became a fan favorite, which led Glossier to the question: Should they introduce a Stretch Foundation? Without hesitation, the answer was yes.

With a skin-first approach, the Stretch Fluid Foundation features an impressive 89 percent skincare base, making it a moisturizing, gel-cream product. Crafted with plant-derived squalane and glycerin, the foundation nurtures and replenishes the skin’s moisture. The duo of wild rose berry and plankton works to balance excess shine and keep the skin hydrated, making it suitable for all skin types. As an added bonus, the amino acid-coated pigments in the formula ensure all-day wear.

Glossier’s commitment to inclusivity shines through in the wide spectrum of shades. The Stretch Fluid Foundation comes in 32 hues, thoughtfully categorized across 7 shade groups and 5 undertone groups. This ensures coverage that enhances the natural beauty of each individual’s unique skin tone.

The Stretch Balm Concealer, largely loved for its skin-nourishing properties, extended its range to coincide the 32 shades of the foundation. Filled with avocado and jojoba oils, it not only hydrates the skin but leaves it radiant and glowing.

To make application a breeze, Glossier is also introducing the must-have accessory of the season—the palm-held Stretch Face Brush. This tool, designed with soft and dense bristles made from undyed synthetic hair, guarantees a natural, streak-free finish. The brush’s protective swivel-cover ensures it can easily be tossed in your bag for those on-the-go touch-ups.

Guaranteed to look as fabulous “outside as it does in your bathroom mirror,” Glossier’s STRETCH is the epitome of real-life beauty. The combination of seamless application, lightweight texture, and the perfect blend of shades makes it a game-changer in the world of makeup. Experience the magic of the new Glossier. STRETCH™ collection and embrace your natural beauty like never before.