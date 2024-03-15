Girl Dads Have Something To Say About Beauty Standards

Charley Gallay / WireImage

Fathers play an essential role in a daughter’s life. Everything she will learn about men, love, and self-worth will come from her first love – her dad. Dads do their best to protect their little girls and guide them through the challenging realities of the world. That young girl who was once in her father’s arms will eventually blossom into a young woman navigating relationships, careers, and beauty standards.

Conversely, men play a significant role in beauty standards – Praising particular physical attributes more than others, like hair texture, skin tone, and even body type. As these men become fathers to daughters, their views on beauty as they know it have been changed forever. Their definition of beauty that was once physical has now been transformed internally by love and bond that can never be fully explained. We sat with three fathers actively uplifting their children and protecting them from the standard that continues to challenge women’s self-confidence and worth.

Pastor Leon Scoggins

Pastor Leon Scoggins is a passionate father and leader within his community. He is currently raising two daughters, ages two and one week old. Before becoming a father, Scoggins saw beauty standards according to the culture, “As a youngster, I viewed beauty in the eyes of materialistic things and outward appearances instead of on the inside,” says Scoggins. Fatherhood has drastically changed Scoggin’s views on beauty standards. He has now made it a priority to uplift his toddler by praising her internal and natural beauty. Still, particular beauty standards worry Scoggins as a father. “I am concerned for the things we glamorize in our culture like BBLs,” says Scoggins.

The Brazilian Butt Lift is a cosmetic surgery that enhances a woman’s body shape to create an hourglass figure overnight. While these surgeries are pretty popular, they are also extremely dangerous and have claimed the lives of many women. Jacky Oh, an influencer and mother, lost her life after undergoing a “mommy makeover surgery.” This is just one of many who have lost their lives due to the pressures of body standards. The sad reality is these women are someone’s daughter who once loved them just as they are. Scoggins continues to pour into his daughters, hoping they won’t succumb to the same pressures. Scoggin says, “We must affirm our daughters; it’s our most important job.”

Mikhail Gittens

“Growing up with a mom and sister gave me an early insight on beauty standards,” Says Mikhail Gittens, a proud girl dad and personal development expert. Gittens explains that his mother and sister were into natural beauty growing up. This helped him have more empathy for women at an early age. He recalls shedding light onto other women in his surroundings who didn’t always feel their best.

Although Gitten’s awareness of beauty standards was heightened through his family, having a daughter helped him gain a deeper perspective. Gitten says, “I notice my daughter at five years old is comparing her hair texture to other little girls and toys. This has made me aware of how observant she is as a father. Now, I’m reminding her her hair is beautiful and being mindful of the dolls she plays with.” Dolls can play a significant role in how little girls view what is considered beautiful. A study on Barbie shared that the famous doll can negatively affect the body and physical appearance, causing low self-esteem. Gittens says, “I now ensure she has all different types of dolls to show her diversity is important and beautiful.” Toys with different skin tones and hair textures can positively impact the self-esteem and worth of little girls of color.

Aaron Ennis

Natural beauty is a true 90s staple taken over by Gen Z. Beauty looks like the “clean girl aesthetic” and “glass makeup routine” have encouraged enhancing natural beauty features. For Aaron Ennis, natural beauty was once a more straightforward concept. “I grew up with a mom and sister who kept things simple. They washed their face and weren’t into makeup. This helped me embrace people for who they are,” says Ennis. He’s kept the teachings of his mother and sister and is actively pouring them into his daughters. “I want my daughters to know they are beautiful as they are; they don’t need any extra stuff.”

Ennis’s family page shows him lovingly embracing his role as a girl dad. He can be seen doing skincare and other beauty routines with his daughters. Beauty standards can be challenging for young girls; however, Ennis doesn’t think all standards are harmful. He says, “I love that my 17-year-old is into skincare. Growing up, I struggled with acne. Seeing my daughter care for her skin is a way of embracing her natural beauty.”