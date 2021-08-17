01
Muhammad Ali – Nico Ali Walsh
21-year-old Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of famed boxer Muhammad Ali and son of Rasheda Ali Walsh, reigns victorious after his pro boxing debut with a TKO. At his match, he wore the trunks that were gifted to him by the legendary boxer himself.
02
Damon Wayans – Damon Wayans Jr.
Funny runs in the Wayans family, so it’s no surprise that Damon Wayans Jr. picked up his dad’s knack for comedy. He’s starred in a number of movies and TV shows like ‘Let’s Be Cops,’ ‘Happy Endings,’ ‘New Girl,’ and ‘Big Hero 6.’ He got his start as “Young Kevin” in his dad’s 1994 comedy Blankman.
03
Berry Gordy – RedFoo
You may recognize Gordy’s son, who goes by the stage name RedFoo, as one half of LMFAO — the other half is Gordy’s grandson and RedFoo’s nephew Sky Blu.
04
Will Smith – Trey, Jaden, and Willow Smith
Like their dad, the Smith kids have dabbled in acting and music. Trey appeared in the 2003 show ‘All of Us,’ and also DJs. Both Willow and Jaden have appeared alongside their father in films like ‘I Am Legend’ and ‘The Pursuit of Happiness.’ Jaden also appeared in ‘All of Us’ and both he and Willow pursue music.
05
Ice Cube – O’Shea Jackson Jr.
The team behind Straight Outta Compton didn’t have to look far when deciding who would play Ice Cube. The rapper and actor’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr. is the spitting image of Cube.
06
Rev Run – Vanessa, Angela, Joseph, Daniel, and Russell Simmons
The whole family appeared on MTV’s ‘Run’s House’ and now they’re off doing things of their own. Angela stars on ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ and Vanessa gave acting a shot and appeared in a few reality shows. JoJo, Diggy (both into music) and Russy are staying low-key.
07
Olu Dara – Nas
Sometimes you just need a little push and, apparently, Nas was the one to push his dad, jazz musician Olu Dara, to record music with his band. The two have also worked together on a number of songs including Nas’ “Bridging the Gap.”
08
Lionel Richie – Sofia Richie and Nicole Richie
Lionel’s daughter’s are gaining their own following. Nicole starred alongside Paris Hilton in reality show ‘The Simple Life’ and moved on to head fashion line House of Harlow 1960 and star in ‘Candidly Nicole.’ Sofia is a social media star and model who briefly dated Justin Bieber.
09
Lenny Kravitz – Zoe Kravitz
Zoe might be the spitting image of her mother, but she’s picked up her dad’s musical genes. She fronts the band Lolawolf and formerly headed Elevator Fight. She’s still got her mother’s knack for acting, though, having starred in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ ‘Dope,’ and ‘X-Men: First Class.’
10
Master P – Romeo
Romeo has followed in his dad’s footsteps, first signing to No Limit Records, then later signing to New No Limit Records. He’s also dabbled in acting, appearing in ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ ‘Empire,’ ‘Survivor’s Remorse,’ ‘Madea’s Witness Protection’ and ‘Jumping the Broom.’ He currently stars on ‘Growing Up Hip Hop.’
11
Quincy Jones – Rashida and Kidada Jones
Quincy’s children have established careers of their own. Rashida is an actress, writer, director, and producer; Kidada, who was engaged to Tupac prior to his death, is a stylist and designer for Disney. Quincy’s son is an Emmy-nominated producer, director, writer, and composer, who worked on Lil’ Wayne’s documentary ‘The Carter.’
12
Lil Wayne – Reginae Carter
Seems like Wayne’s daughter is set to follow in his footsteps. She formed a group, OMG Girlz, with T.I.’s stepdaughter, but the group broke up in 2015. She’s now signed to Young Money.
13
David Winans – BeBe and CeCe Winans
The Winans are music royalty, a key family in the gospel music industry, but BeBe and CeCe Winans are arguably more well-known. Still, just about every member of the Winans family has carved out some sort of niche in the music industry.
14
Diddy – Quincy Brown
Raised by stepdad Sean Combs, Quincy, the son of Al B. Sure! and Kim Porter, is following in Diddy’s footsteps and building an empire of his own. He’s signed to Bad Boy, starred in 2015’s hit ‘Dope,’ co-founded his own production company FourXample, and even has a start-up tech company.