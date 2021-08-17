04

Will Smith – Trey, Jaden, and Willow Smith

Like their dad, the Smith kids have dabbled in acting and music. Trey appeared in the 2003 show ‘All of Us,’ and also DJs. Both Willow and Jaden have appeared alongside their father in films like ‘I Am Legend’ and ‘The Pursuit of Happiness.’ Jaden also appeared in ‘All of Us’ and both he and Willow pursue music.