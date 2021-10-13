A good shaver is one that glides across the skin effortlessly to give you a smooth and flawless shave. A pretty simple concept, right? Well, what if we told you that your self-care chore could get a luxury makeover? Keep scrolling to learn about the $200 heated shaver that’s bound to break the internet.

For more than 100 years, Gillette has worked tirelessly to perfect our self-grooming experience—even going as far as to create the first heated shaver. Hoping to continuously build on the legacy, GilletteLabs has recently partnered with luxury car brand Bugatti to launch a Special Edition Heated Razor that’s just as luxurious as it sounds.

Featuring award-winning technology, the collaboration embodies the passion both companies have for perfection, performance and revolutionary design.

“We are delighted to be working with the world’s leading company in the field of grooming,” shares Managing Director at Bugatti International, Wiebke Stahl. “At Bugatti, we pride ourselves on providing the pinnacle of luxurious experiences in everything we do, staying true to our mantra: If comparable, it is no longer Bugatti.”

Similar to the high-end cars whose prices begin at $1 million, the Gillette Special Edition Heated Razor is designed to be sleek and sexy, while providing men and women the utmost luxurious at-home grooming experience.

“We are thrilled to be working with Bugatti. This collaboration is rooted in a shared passion for exceptional quality and world-class performance,” said Gary Coombe, CEO, P&G Grooming. “Just as a Bugatti is created for the ultimate driving experience, this state-of-the-art razor was developed not just to shave, but to create the ultimate luxury at-home shaving experience.”

With the push of a button, the ultra-precise razor activates and delivers instant soothing warmth for a more comfortable shave and sensorial experience. In case you’re wondering, the Special Edition Heated Razor will cost you $200 at Gillette.com. If you’re looking for a luxurious shaving experience or a quick one-up on your holiday gifting, it may be worth the splurge.