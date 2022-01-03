Freckles Juice

It’s often said that you are what you eat. Nobody knows that better than Felicia Forbes, founder of New York-based juice bar chain Freckles Juice. With juicing on the rise, the benefits for the inside are becoming more and more known, but less talked about are the benefits for the outside.

On the heels of the opening of her Brooklyn location, Forbes chatted with ESSENCE about the ways that her juice bars aren’t just dishing out better health, but also a healthier glow. Check it out.

Can you share where the idea for Freckles Juice came from?

Where I live “Uptown” The Bronx, as a community we are plagued with health issues and illness and a lot of that comes from lack of information and accessible healthy food options. The Bronx for years was known as a food desert. Freckle’s Juice changed that. Over the years since we opened our doors the community has changed, and many more health and wellness spots have popped up. Be the change that you seek, you know.

In addition to being a healthy space, we are also a cultural hub. Freckle’s Juice is all about vibes and culture. We’ve created a safe space for creative expression and cultural exchange – close to home, no need to travel into the city.

Why is it particularly important for the Black community to understand the benefits of juicing?

It’s very important for my community to understand the benefits of juicing because our people are dying, younger and younger are we dying from heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure. If we had more knowledge and options to health, we could make better decisions. Most people are under the impression that healthy juices are nasty – until they’ve tasted Freckle’s.

Can you speak directly to how what you consume can impact what reflects on the outside?

What you put inside of your body affects your physical health and your appearance. In fact it shows up on your face long before it shows up waist. Certain food and drinks, things that are fried and sodas will cause inflammation in your body and unhealthy weight gain. A deficit in vitamins intake can result in hair loss or slow hair growth. Incorporating Juices into your diet is a great way to get vital vitamins and nutrients into your body.

What are some good-for-skin ingredients?

Water!! Lots of water! Infuse your water with lemons, cucumber and ginger. These ingredients keep your skin hydrated and reduce inflammation; they are also high in antioxidants which keeps the skin youthful. Freckle’s Juice offers a line of infused waters at all locations.

When it comes to Freckles, what are some juices you all have crafted that can help tap into that glow?

In addition to our line of infused waters, we have our Turmeric and Ginger Shots which are great for your skin and available on subscription and my favorite – our Charcoal Detox!

The activated charcoal has the ability to draw impurities from the skin. It contains coconut water which helps with hydration, fresh lemon for detoxing and ginger for inflammation! All of these benefits and it tastes great!