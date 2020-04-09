ESSENCE’s Best in Black Beauty 2020: Skin Care

Nothing is sexier than glowing skin. So we’ve round up the best products to keep yours healthy and radiant throughout the year. They’re all easy to add into your daily skincare routine and also packed with effective ingredients such as Vitamin C, SPF, CBD, and other goodies.
01
Best Face Moisturizers
Give your face the gift of hydration. ○ OLAY Regenerist Whip SPF 40 ($39) ○ PHILOSOPHY Purity Made Simple Ultra-Light Moisturizer ($25) ○ DR. BARBARA STURM Darker Skin Tones Face Cream Rich ($230)
02
Best Serums
These are the superheroes of your skin care regimen. ○ ESTÉE LAUDER Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II ($70, 1 oz) ○ TATA HARPER Elixir Vitae ($450) ○ GLOSSIER Futuredew ($24) ○ AVON Anew Hydra Fusion 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($44)
03
Best Face Oils
Packed with potent ingredients, these are dry-skin saviors. ○ MARA Algae Retinol Face Oil ($120) ○ SUNDAY RILEY C.E.O. Glow ($40, .5 oz) ○ KIEHL’S Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate ($50)
04
Best Face Cleansers
Wash off the grit and grime of the day with one of these winners. ○ GARNIER SkinActive Soothing Rose Water Cleansing Milk ($9) ○ CETAPHIL Gentle Skin Cleanser ($10) ○ ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm ($64) ○ DR. DENNIS GROSS Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting Cleansing Gel ($38)
05
Best Face Masks
Upgrade your self-care Sundays (or any day) with these targeted masks. ○ DRUNK ELEPHANT T.L.C Sukari Babyfacial ($80) ○ FRESH Rose Deep Hydration Sleeping Mask ($50) ○ FRÉ Detox Me Post-Sweat Clearing Mask ($54) ○ OLAY Overnight Gel Mask Firming ($27)
06
Best Sunscreens
These innovative formulas won’t leave your skin looking ashy. ○ SHISEIDO Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion WetForce SPF 50+ Sunscreen ($40) ○ SUPERGOOP Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 ($22, 2.4 oz) ○ NEUTROGENA Bright Boost Moisturizer with SPF 30 ($20)
07
Best Face Tools
We love a good gadget and these champs do not disappoint. ○ DEHIYA Mihakka ($16) ○ DR. DENNIS GROSS Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro ($435) ○ DERMAFLASH Luxe ($199)
08
Best Retinols
Wrinkle-free skin is just a few pumps away. ○ DRUNK ELEPHANT A-Passioni Retinol Cream ($74) ○ PAULA’S CHOICE 1% Retinol Booster ($52) ○ MURAD Retinol Youth Renewal Serum ($89)
09
Best Acne Treatments
Behold, outstanding products for stopping breakouts in their tracks. ○ DERMALOGICA Clearing Skin Wash ($39, 8.4 oz) ○ CERAVE Renewing SA Cleanser for Normal Skin ($12) ○ ORIGINS Super Spot Remover Acne Treatment Gel ($19)
10
Best Dark Spot Erasers