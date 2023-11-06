Flawless By Gabrielle Union’s New Styling Glaze Is Perfect For Your Updos

Photo: Courtesy of Emmanuel Akinnitire

Flawless by Gabrielle Union introduces their latest hair care creation: the Styling Glaze. “This Glaze has been something that we have been working on for so long,” says Gabrielle Union in a speech during her product launch celebration in LA. Known for her iconic slick back hairstyles, Union developed an effective solution to tame flyaways, and swoop edges. Union understands that a firm hold styling product for textured hair, with breakthrough ingredients, is uncommon. “We wanted to make sure we got it right, and that it was going to work time, and time, and time again,” she says.

That said, Union, and Flawless partner and celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims worked together to ensure the product doesn’t cause flakiness, residue, grit, or oiliness. As a solution? The Styling Glaze is formulated with ingredients like Bacuri Butter, Rice Oil Complex, and Lilac Leaf Extract– usually found in skincare products. But for hair, this groundbreaking blend adds shine, strength, and definition to both natural and relaxed hair. “So we’re really excited with the formulation,” Sims tells ESSENCE’s contributing lifestyle editor, Dominique Fluker.

Photo: Courtesy of Emmanuel Akinnitire.

The Styling Glaze couldn’t have launched at a better time. “With this changing weather, the glaze is for you,” Union says. “If you like a slick do or an updo, the glaze is for you.” From Miami to LA, the new product has been the co-founder’s must-have to protect her hair from humidity throughout the season. It also doesn’t hurt that this go-to style is her “anti-aging” key. “Everyone’s like, ‘What’s your secret?’,” she says. “I always say, ‘the slick back. It is a facelift, if you will.”

And no matter what they’re creating, the innovative duo is keeping their brand intentions top of mind. “We were inspired to create something for our people, our community, that was excellent, celebrity-approved, but at an affordable price,” Sims says. Union agreed, “Our goal is to provide solutions for the community.”

The Flawless By Gab Union Styling Glaze is available now for $8.99 at flawlesscurls.com.