Gabrielle Union Talks About What It Means To Be Flawless And Her Journey To Healthy Hair

Photo: Getty

On Wednesday, during her inaugural “Flawless Talks” virtual series, Gabrielle Union explained what it means to be flawless.

To Union, the term typically used to describe perfect hair and makeup has nothing to do with how you look and everything to do with how you feel. “There is no such thing as flawless. That’s fool’s gold,” she said.

“If you would have asked the 25-year-old me, I would have given you a version of flawless that looks nothing like me, that I could never be. Because flawless was something outside of myself. It was the carrot I was chasing after but losing myself in the process, and losing my hair along the way,” she said.

And now at the age of 47, the actress has a new perspective.“Today, for me it’s about being on the journey of being flawless of spirit and flawless of soul,” she said. And to arrive, sometimes you have to start over, even with your hair. Union, who has been open about her hair struggles, said to make it healthy, she had to cut it off.

“Healthy hair for me is flawless,” said Union. “It doesn’t matter what you do with it. It’s healthy. And I didn’t have healthy hair. I had to cut it all off to start over.” And now her curls are full and flourishing thanks to her big chop and her hair care line, of course.

During the conversation, celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of Flawless by Gabrielle Union Larry Sims shared that the brand’s Repairing Deep Conditioning Hair Masque and Detangling Leave-in Hair Conditioner is what really helped Union grow her hair out.