Fenty Skin Is Dropping Its Latest Facial Scrub, Cookies N Clean, Tomorrow

Our favorite “Badgal” Rihanna, took to Instagram yesterday to promote her newest skincare product. Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Detox Face Mask, Fenty Skin’s sweetest new skincare product, will be released tomorrow, April 22—and we can’t wait to try it.

Cookies N Clean is a fragrance-free, detoxifying whipped clay mask that significantly tightens pores, lowers excess oil and shine, and refines skin’s texture without stripping or drying it. All skin types will benefit from the clean, vegan, and gluten-free product, which will enhance skin texture and combat shine all day.

“I wanted to create a detoxifying face mask that would really work but also be caring enough to leave your skin looking and feeling soft and smooth,” says the stylish mommy-to-be via a press release.

Rihanna was inspired to name the detoxifying mask Cookies N Cream because of the bouncy whipped texture that leaves skin feeling clean, creamy soft, and smooth.

It’s also fun to use. Simply massage the mask into the skin to incorporate the encapsulated charcoal into the whipped clay, and watch it turn from white to gray!

The delicious treat for your skin is made with:

Clay: Extracts dirt, oil, and impurities

Charcoal: Helps detoxify pores and absorb oil and impurities

Salicylic Acid (BHA): Clarifies skin

Rhubarb & Ginger Extracts: Condition & soothe skin

Cookies and clean will be available on 4/22/2022 at FentyBeauty.com It will be available at Sephora and other retailers globally in May!