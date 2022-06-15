With Father’s Day approaching in a few days (Jun 19), we’re all scrambling to find a great last-minute present for dad. While figuring out what your dad really needs can be difficult, figuring out what he wants can be much more challenging. Are you up for it?

So, what do you get a dad who already has enough tools, too many socks, and refuses to wear a tie? If these thoughts have crossed your mind, now is a good time to surprise Dad with luxury scents. With a variety of fragrances, you can almost guarantee that you’ll find the right scent to match your father’s style. From the outdoorsman to the man who works in the office, there is a cologne that will satisfy your favorite guy’s scent palette.

Here are a few tips to help you choose the best luxury scents.

Ask Dad: You can always ask Dad what he likes in a scent, or you can simply check his dresser for the bottle of cologne that looks the most empty. More than likely, this is the scent he likes. Ask his partner: If you don’t want dad to figure out what you’re gifting him, Mom can tell you which scents he likes. She’ll be overjoyed if you discover a scent she adores. Remember what he loves to do: If he enjoys being outside, the gentle aroma of clean water or the powerful scents of cedarwood may appeal to him. If he enjoys coffee, the aroma of tonka beans may appeal to him. If he enjoys a decent cigar, the smell of tobacco can be just what he’s looking for.

Don’t stress yourself out about what to get this year. Instead, try one of the premium fragrances listed below, which will make dad smell and feel like a million bucks!