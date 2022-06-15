With Father’s Day approaching in a few days (Jun 19), we’re all scrambling to find a great last-minute present for dad. While figuring out what your dad really needs can be difficult, figuring out what he wants can be much more challenging. Are you up for it?
So, what do you get a dad who already has enough tools, too many socks, and refuses to wear a tie? If these thoughts have crossed your mind, now is a good time to surprise Dad with luxury scents. With a variety of fragrances, you can almost guarantee that you’ll find the right scent to match your father’s style. From the outdoorsman to the man who works in the office, there is a cologne that will satisfy your favorite guy’s scent palette.
Here are a few tips to help you choose the best luxury scents.
- Ask Dad: You can always ask Dad what he likes in a scent, or you can simply check his dresser for the bottle of cologne that looks the most empty. More than likely, this is the scent he likes.
- Ask his partner: If you don’t want dad to figure out what you’re gifting him, Mom can tell you which scents he likes. She’ll be overjoyed if you discover a scent she adores.
- Remember what he loves to do: If he enjoys being outside, the gentle aroma of clean water or the powerful scents of cedarwood may appeal to him. If he enjoys coffee, the aroma of tonka beans may appeal to him. If he enjoys a decent cigar, the smell of tobacco can be just what he’s looking for.
Don’t stress yourself out about what to get this year. Instead, try one of the premium fragrances listed below, which will make dad smell and feel like a million bucks!
01
Natural Talent Snif
Natural Talent resides at the crossroads of perfume and cologne. Soft suede, cashmere wood, and citrus amber mingle with apricot, clementine, jasmine, and iris to create a light floral perfume with a rich musk undertone. The apricot and clementine provide an initial burst of freshness, while the sandalwood and suede provide a deep, leather-like foundation.
Photo Courtesy of Snif
02
Béatus Sylve Noire
In the case of sandalwood and leather, intense notes of patchouli and amber vibrate in unison with a marine booster of salty violet leaves for an exquisite and masculine fragrance.
Photo Courtesy Beatus
03
Prada Luna Rossa Ocean
The seductive tones of an earthy and woody aquatic men’s cologne are combined with invigorating bergamot, sensuous vetiver, and elegant iris derived by molecular distillation, creating a decidedly masculine yet fresh aroma for men.
Photo Courtesy of Prada
04
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Universalis Cologne Forte Eau De Parfum
Summertime calls for a light, pleasant scent. Calabrian bergamot, white musk, and sweet pea are among the fragrance’s ingredients. The Cologne forte series is an expression of light-induced emotions.
Photo Courtesy of Francis Kurkdijan
05
Barrel & Oak’s Natural Fragrance Cologne – Bourbon Cedar
The Bourbon Cedar cologne is made from natural essential oils. It’s a refined blend influenced by the American whiskey companies’ wood-aging tradition. A lively top note gives way to a rich red cedar with a smoky vanilla finish as Bourbon Cedar ages.
Photo Courtesy of Barrel & Oak
06
Valentino Uomo Born In Roma Coral Fantasy
With notes of aromatic sage and smoky vetiver, the signature Valentino couture scent is mixed with the unmistakable edge of mineral salt and spicy ginger.
Photo Courtesy of Valentino
07
Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb
($114/3.4OZ)
This Viktor & Rolf classic is a blast, set off by an explosive clash of accords. For a men’s fragrance that emanates power and raw sensuality, bergamot and pink pepper blend with a spice-forward heart of chili and cinnamon and a base of velvety tobacco, aged leather, and steely vetiver.
Photo Courtesy of Viktor & Rolf
08
Paco Rabanne Phantom
The collision of exquisite workmanship and contemporary technology has resulted in a futuristic aromatic fragrance. Dad deserves a bold aroma with tones of addictive creamy lavender, energizing lemon, and sensuous woody vanilla.
Photo Courtesy of Paco Rabanne
09
Ralph Lauren Polo Blue Parfum
Polo Blue Parfum is a crisp and balanced aquatic cologne that combines invigorating aquatic accords with the spicy, fresh scents of basil, verbena, and clary sage, which are intensified by notes of suede, velvety moss, and silky musk. This renowned aquatic fragrance for men is an exciting burst of fresh air, evoking the freedom found in the wide, blue sky as well as the vitality and fresh scent of open waters.
Photo Courtesy of Ralph Lauren
10
Parfums De Marly Sedley
With bergamot, geranium and sandalwood, this woody fragrance is the perfect blend of brightness and seduction.
Courtesy Of Brand
11
Paco Rabanne 1 Million Elixir Parfum
This exquisite combination features raw, hand-picked Turkish Damascena roses, osmanthus flowers, and wild-grown tonka beans. The aroma of davana apple mingles with that of soft woods and black vanilla seeds in this enchanting blend. With 1 Million Elixir, sensuality meets long-lasting power.
Photo Courtesy of Paco Rabanne
12
Cartier Declaration Haute Fraîcheur
The spicy and woody palette, which is symbolic and elegant and noted for its powerful olfactory characteristics, adds depth to the fragrance. The scent blooms anew, unprecedented and like a fresh spring, with the addition of vivacity to the original elements of Declaration Eau de Toilette. The cedar is dripping with sap, the spices are more vibrant, and the citrus leaves are more delicate—it’s a veritable burst of life!
Photo Courtesy of Cartier
