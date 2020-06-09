16 Dope Black-Owned Grooming Brands To Shop This Father’s Day

Whether he’s a #girldad or simply an all-around superhero in your eyes, the man (or men) in your life need some self-care moments just like you do. And with the journey that we’ve all been on for 2020 so far, health, wellness and beauty is a must.
Our fathers, husbands, brothers, uncles, sons and father-figures deserve the best of the best. So give it to them while keeping your coins in the community. While Bevel, Plant Apothecary and several other favorite Black-owned brands remain our go-tos for quality products, we’re adding a few more to the list.
Check out the gallery below for some Black-owned brands you can shop to elevate his grooming experience. From fancy washing accessories to all the beard balm he can stand, these gifts will really make dad happy.
01
Velvet Noir
Black men across the country are singing this brand's praises for keeping their beards clean, soft, and smelling good. The all-natural brand is easily becoming a cult-favorite with its variety of products that make beard grooming an experience.
This small family-owned business offers something for everyone in your clan. Gift dad a 24k gold body oil, a Kosher and Halal vegan hair brush, or even his own velvet sleep bonnet (men have curls to protect too). They even offer a Father's Day Box for less than $50 to make it a special day for dad and your wallet.
If he's the Chad to your Chloe, treat him to some top-notch self-care products. With each small batch hand made to order, it's almost like having a bespoke beauty routine right at your fingertips (and dermis and pores).
We love our bald boys, and this brand co-founded by Queer Eye's Karamo Brown has exactly what they need. From dual scalp and face washes to blotting papers, he can keep his bald head just as fresh and clean as the rest of him through the sticky hot summer days.
Between these hair care products and moisturizers, he'll become a self-care Sunday guru. He'll love the mango butter for how smooth his skin will feel. You'll love it for how good his skin will smell. And your sweet smelling products won't even be on his radar anymore.
We know he likes to use our products, but with this brand's must-have hair care, skincare, and beard grooming products, he'll stop raiding your vanity. These just-for-him items smell so good, you'll be reaching for him just to get a whiff.
If he drinks his water and minds his beardness, everyone will be happy. With these small batches of products made from love and natural ingredients, he'll take the time to stop and indulge in all things body and care.
In case you didn't know it, Aba means father in Hebrew. So this is the perfect brand to shop for yours this holiday. Whether you're getting him a refreshing face mist, a moisturizing serum, or a gift box filled with all his "get pretty" needs, this brand is a go-to.
If you're looking to up his sexy then this is the brand you want to shop. Whether he likes a fragrance with sweet notes, a fresh finish or subtle earthy layers, he can fall in love with one of these scents. Women will lean into him often; you've been warned.
It's really about time he got a skincare regimen of his own, and one that doesn't consist of using the same cleanser for face, body, and hair. This brand for men of color offers an easy 3-step process using products specially formulated by dermatologists of color. He will never go back to ineffective routines again.
Launched by 90's house music queen Crystal Waters, this brand was made specially for him. Between the depuffing eye serum, the power peptide moisturizer, and the beard mousse (that's a fresh concept), he'll have pure love for this line. Start him off with the 6-piece collection or starter kit for less than $100.
For the men in your life who not only need some grooming, but they need to soothe their skin condition or sensitive skin, grab anything from this brand. Their butters are simple, rich in ingredients, and they work. Help dad's skin stay moisturized, never thirsty.
Not only will dad's feet be better off with this brand in their life, you will be better off with dad's feet having this brand in their life. A nice foot soak goes a long way, especially when he's been beating the pavement being a mover and shaker all day.
Black people can be quite particular about what we wash our bodies with—and for good reason, not everything is always made with our skin needs in mind. But not owning a wash cloth is grounds to get your Black card revoked in some circles. Well, this magical mesh upgrade will have dad thinking twice about that. Show his shower experience some luv.
Sometimes all you need is that one key product. That was the case for this hair tool brand that was a rare Shark Tank success story. An alternative to the germ-ridden curl sponges, this smart hair twisting comb will become his swagger sidekick.
On its face this might seem like a brand made by a Black woman, for a Black women. But protecting our melanin is a family affair. Dads need sunscreen too. Stock up on his with this luxury line that also offers hand creams, body lotion and more.