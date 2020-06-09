16 Dope Black-Owned Grooming Brands To Shop This Father’s Day

Stock Images/Getty

Whether he’s a #girldad or simply an all-around superhero in your eyes, the man (or men) in your life need some self-care moments just like you do. And with the journey that we’ve all been on for 2020 so far, health, wellness and beauty is a must.

Our fathers, husbands, brothers, uncles, sons and father-figures deserve the best of the best. So give it to them while keeping your coins in the community. While Bevel, Plant Apothecary and several other favorite Black-owned brands remain our go-tos for quality products, we’re adding a few more to the list.

Check out the gallery below for some Black-owned brands you can shop to elevate his grooming experience. From fancy washing accessories to all the beard balm he can stand, these gifts will really make dad happy.