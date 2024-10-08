Your Esthetician-Approved Fall Skincare Starter Kit Is Here

AJ_Watt / Getty Images

As the warmth of summer begins to wither and the crisp atmosphere of autumn sets in, it’s the ideal time to refresh and revive your skincare ritual.

Correctly adapting your skincare routine for seasonal changes is one of the best things you can do to keep your skin looking great and remaining healthy all year round.

The end of summer can sometimes cause the skin to become a bit drier due to the lasting effects of sun exposure. Although this could pose as a small challenge, it’s a great opportunity to explore recommendations and suggestions from the industry’s professionals to keep skin hydrated and glowing well into Autumn and beyond.

That said, below, we share a few of my skin tips as you head into the season of pumpkins, chai lattes, and turned leaves.

Opt For Oil Cleansers

As an esthetician for almost 18 years, I am a firm believer and advocate of incorporating oil cleansers into your daily routine, especially during the cooler months. Yes— even if you’re acne-prone, too.

Oil cleansing can be beneficial in the winter because it can help with dry skin, remove makeup, and balance the skin’s natural oils. “As temperatures dip the skin’s natural reaction is to produce less oil,” says 25 year expert facialist Carrie Lindsey, owner of skin wellness studio Carrie Lindsey Beauty.

We lack the humidity we have in the summer which essentially helps to keep sebaceous oil glands (sebum) soft and gentle flowing.

The squeaky clean feeling you may experience after cleansing with a water-based foaming cleanser actually can do more harm than good as it can be very stripping, and drying—leaving skin barrier compromised and parched.

Contrary to what you may have heard, oil cleansers are specifically formulated not to be too heavy or greasy which will not cause break-outs or blemishes.

Product recommendations for every skin type:

Fortified with antioxidants and vitamins, this cleansing oil duals as a nourishing moisturizer to help soothe inflammation, regulate natural sebum production, and provides even the most delicate of skin with phytonutrients—supporting suppleness and renewal to strengthen the skin barrier.

Microbiome-friendly + essential oil-free, this cleanser effectively removes debris, sunscreen and makeup without stripping the skin of its protective oils.

For the folks who fancy both an oil cleanser and foaming cleanser, this gentle oil to foam facial cleanser duals as a multi-purpose body cleanser for dry to extra dry, sensitive skin. It provides 24-hour hydration starting in the shower while instantly soothing skin.

Double The Serum, Double The Hydration

Sometimes we need to reach out to our skincare allies in the winter — serums. Serums are a great asset during the colder seasons as they are loaded with concentrated doses of gentle yet effective active ingredients that can drench inflammation and plump out dehydrated fine lines.

“You’d want to opt for robust serums that contain two potent ingredients to hydrate, retain moisture, and soothe skin which is hyaluronic and niacinamide,” says Carrie.

How should one-layer serums — from thinnest to thickest, ensure each layer is dry and 90% absorbed before proceeding with additional steps? Layering also allows each serum to strengthen each other’s individual benefits which makes it extremely effective at hydrating the skin and retaining moisture.

Product Recommendations for every skin type:

“This serum is a staple in my studio all year long, especially during the fall/winter seasons,” Carrie says. This gel serum feels ultra-light but gives your skin a serious boost in hydration, bringing back that dewiness I love to see in my skin. It feels like a true sign of healthy skin balanced skin which is essential for overall skin health” she adds.

2. Undefined R&R Hydro Jelly

This versatile prebiotic face/eye serum delivers an intensive dose of hydration to balance, firm and replenish the skin barrier for plump, bouncy, lasting hydration to quench both dry and dehydrated skin.

3. Cocokind Universal Hydrating Serum

This serum is designed for skin barrier and hydration support that optimizes with five types of ceramides and lipids. It reduces transepidermal water loss and signs of irritation, leaving skin noticeably hydrated, supple, and more comfortable.

The Thicker The Cream, The Better

Colder temperatures will naturally strip the skin of its moisture and as a result, your skin can become dehydrated and prone to more irritation. To combat this, it’s vital to swap your light-weight oil free moisturizers to a thicker, more hydrating one.

Why thicker? It helps create a barrier between your skin and the harsh environmental stressors such as gusty winds, snowfall, dry heat, while also helping to retain moisture and protect skin barrier.

Product Recommendations for every skin type:

This fast absorbing moisturizer contains humectants and emollients to combat dry, tight, irritated skin. Packed with vitamins and antioxidants, this moisturizer will leave skin feeling and looking hydrated, healthy and supple.

Ultra-soothing and calm on contact – this balmy-cream helps to break the pattern of sensitive skin and immediately comfort — becoming more resilient over time. It’s fast absorbing and melts into skin to quickly alleviate redness and help prevent future irritation.

A multi-active oil-based cream formula utilizing 1% retinol, functional peptides, and 19 anti-inflammatory botanical actives to effectively address key contributors of skin aging—from inflammation to firming. Its moisture lipids fortify and rebalance skin quality by reducing water loss, enhancing elasticity and helping to restore skin integrity.