Fall Beauty Trends ESSENCE Editors Are Excited About

As autumn knocks on summer’s door, color palettes shift with the weather, and people start to trade in lightweight looks for warmer ones, we’re eager to see what beauty trends will define this upcoming fall season.

While the summer is all about dewy looks, iridescent blush gradients, and day-to-night wear, the latter half of the year calls for deeper tonal looks of its own. The year thus far has embraced youthful, glossy, and even kaleidoscopic styles thanks to innovative MUA legend Dame Pat McGrath herself.

Her culture-shifting porcelain doll look at the Maison Margiela Couture show set the industry ablaze and catalyzed a global push to recreate her elevated take on the glass skin trend. Then, she sparked inspiration yet again with her collection of looks at Vogue World Paris, including this metallic look, recreated by many makeup enthusiasts.

It’s been a big year for blended out colors, too. Looks such as the sunset blush trend focus on pigmented cheekbones, drawing the attention to the complexion and structure of the face, and away from the eyes.

The spring’s boyfriend blush trend drags the pigment far beyond the usual target zone and focuses on rich layers to emulate a bashful expression. Within these blush-centric trends the central points of the face are having its moment, breaking off from heavier eye-makeup looks which are a shift from some of the more popular trends of recent. Industry professionals have noted the pull back from styles such as lash extensions, for various reasons, and we are eager to see how these changes will play out in style and expression as we continue into the fall.

The ultra-illuminating and glossy elements of blush-heavy trends made for perfect complements for the warm weather, however they will likely continue in popularity, only adapting with warmer tones. The “cold girl” makeup of years’ past will inevitably make its comeback and beauties will reach for cozier hues, such as deep red and purple. With this in mind, we also suspect that pigmented lips accompany these colorful cheekbones and bring the looks together.

On the other hand, we’ve been loving how these blended out trends apply to the eyes as well, as many creators and editorials are still incorporating the eyes in overall looks. The Chapel Roans of the world, no doubt inspired by the innovations of queer and drag beauty queens of color, will keep heavy pigments across the face in rotation, and bold self-expression will always remain in style. We’re excited to see how cooler tones will be applied, and look to maximalist makeup creators such as @rowsingh and @naezrahlooks, who popularize and refine trend cycles, season after season.

Below, ESSENCE editors weigh in on their favorite fall beauty trends and what they’re looking forward to for the months ahead.

Cierra Black, Contributing Writer

“I really love the ombre blush trends that have been popping up and am eager to see them done with these cold weather gradients. I’d also love to see this in tandem with detailed lip combos such as the ones we’ve been seeing on JT over the past two years courtesy of MUA Sophia Sinot.”

Akili King, Senior Beauty Editor

“I’m excited to wear more brown liners for the nineties effect and plum lip liners for a touch of soft grunge. I also want to rock chestnut liner around the eyes, too, for a warm feel. I’m opting out of lash extensions for a while, too. Instead, I’m in my lash lift era—shout out to Jas Imani! I want fall to feel effortless and cozy— waking up cute, looking like I already have mascara on, etc.”

India Espy-Jones, Beauty Writer

“The fall beauty trends I’m most excited to try are pinched lashes (re: Diana Ross) and metallic lipstick from the MAC 40 Bringbacks. They’re cyclical trends I’ve shockingly never tried before, but I feel like fall is the right time to see how they look on my face. I plan to pair them with a long, mullet wig and to take this season to experiment more than I did during the summer.”

Kimberly Wilson, Senior Money & Careers Editor

“I got filler yesterday for the first time but don’t think that’s really a fall beauty trend necessarily. But I love berry and plum tones for fall!”

Shelby Stewart, Associate Editor

“I’m leaning into the colors red, olive green, and brown for blush and lips! Ox blood has been so yummy, too.”

Danielle Wright, ESSENCE GU Content Editor

“My favorite fall beauty trend is a brown or nude lip. It’s so pretty and truly makes the face pop!”

Victoria Uwumarogie, Senior Lifestyle Editor

“I’m just continuing in my efforts to finally have glowing makeup-free skin. I don’t have the time to rock a beat face, but hormonal acne and cystic acne during my pregnancies really scarred my skin. Now I’m trying all the products, like Cerave’s new Vitamin C Eye Cream, Kiehl’s’ new Truly Targeted Acne-Clearing Solution and Rael’s new Miracle Patch Spot Covers with retinol to get me glowing and not looking like an exhausted working mom of two who happens to have adult acne.

I’m also excited to try some warm autumnal perfumes, keep my skin lathered up with Shea butter and It Girl by Brown Sugar Babe, and to play with darker eyeshadows.”